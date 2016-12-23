Photo Release: Banthongmongkol School receives 1.2 million baht fund, under Sahaviriya Fund for Bangsaphan Educational Development Project 2016

Bangkok--23 Dec--Sahaviriya Steel Industries Banthongmongkol School submitted their 3-year educational development plan to be assessed in Sahaviriya Fund for Bangsaphan Educational Development Project 2016 and was approved to receive 1.2 million baht fund during a 3-year period from Sahaviriya Group. Their plan included 4 quality enhancements: Basic education quality development, Moral development, Occupational skill development and Thai culture pride installation. The committee of this project consisted of academic advisors from the Office of the Basic Education commission of Thailand (OBEC), the Ministry of Education and the Office of Prachuap Khiri Khan Primary Educational Service Area Zone 1.They will constantly supervise and assess the progress every year during a 3-year period to develop education in Bangsaphan district in 3 dimensions (schools, teachers and students), in accordance with sustainable development.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: PTTEP release sea turtles back into the sea Kitisak Nualchanchai, Executive Vice President for Technology and Sustainability Development Group, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), led PTTEP employees to release sea turtules back into the sea and made a generous donation...

Shilla Duty Free Phuket Now Open The Shilla Duty Free world class duty free operator & travel retailer with 3 locations in Korea and 3 locations overseas and new location in Phuket is now open under the slogan "Your Beauty Shopping Paradise". The Shilla Duty Free Phuket down town...

Photo Release: Unilever Network Experiences Xian City Mrs.Suchada Theeravachirakul, President of Unilever Network, Unilever Thai Trading Limited recently organized an incentive program 'Experience Xi'an City' to reward over 150 top performing Unilever Network business associates for the 5 days/ 4 nights in...

Colour Me Impressed: New Years Eve at InBlu Bar Neon Art countdown party sets the tone for NYE fun in Bangkok. Puts some colour into New Year's eve and ring in 2017 at InBlu bar, Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit. The lobby-level venue with outdoor terrace is where revelers can paint more than the town – they can get painted themselves with glowing neon...

Photo Release: Banthongmongkol School receives 1.2 million baht fund, under Sahaviriya Fund for Bangsaphan Educational Development Project 2016 Banthongmongkol School submitted their 3-year educational development plan to be assessed in Sahaviriya Fund for Bangsaphan Educational Development Project 2016 and was approved to receive 1.2 million baht fund during a 3-year period from Sahaviriya...

Related Topics