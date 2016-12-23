UNO MAS 7 Days of Sharing, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--23 Dec--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Treat your taste buds to a variety of Spanish food with our 7 Day Sharing at UNO MAS on 54th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld from 16.00 to 01.00 hrs.

• Monday - Paella Perfection, enjoy our wood fired paella 'Mar i muntanya' mountain and the sea Maine lobster, wild mushrooms and black truffles creamy rice (THB 1,800)

• Tuesday – Iberian Presa Pork, Josper oven grilled Iberian presa pork (400g) with a selection of sauces (THB 2,100)

• Wednesday – Gipsy Night, from 9 pm onwards, come to enjoy the live music with our gipsy guitarist 'Keith' at our Tapas and Raw Bar area as well as enjoy THB 99 Gin, Beer and Sangria specials

• Thursday – Txogitxu Beef, perfectly charred 1 kg of Txogitxu Beef from the Basque country with a bottle of Tempranillo Campo Viejo (THB 6,250)

• Friday – Carabineros Night, be amazed at our 1kg of Spanish red prawns cooked at our Josper oven (THB 6,650)

• Saturday – Spanish Cheese 'Fondue', Torta del Cassar sheep cheese from Extremadura, creamy delicacy (THB 1,620)

• Sunday - Oysters & Cava Night, a free bottle of Cava with every dozen Fine de Claire Oysters ordered (THB 1,755)

* All prices are subject to service charge and government tax

Enjoy a sumptuous dinner, overlooking the breathtaking city view. We also offer Happy Hour Sunday through Friday with tapas specials from 16.00 to 19.00 hrs. For more information or

to make reservations, please call 02-100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th or make your reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com