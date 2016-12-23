UNO MAS 7 Days of Sharing, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

UNO MAS 7 Days of Sharing, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Friday December 23, 2016 16:51
Latest Press Release
Treat your taste buds to a variety of Spanish food with our 7 Day Sharing at UNO MAS on 54th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld from 16.00 to 01.00 hrs. • Monday - Paella Perfection, enjoy our wood fired paella 'Mar i muntanya' mountain and the...
Two billion people, both in urban and rural areas, rely on groundwater for their daily needs, and groundwater constitutes nearly one-third of the total global drinking water supply. These crucial facts were discussed and deliberated at the two-day...
Save your Saturdays for a 5-week art programme designed to enhance your existing skills in visual arts! PARON School of Art, led by Paron Mead, a renowned Central Saint Martins scholar, is now offering a 5-week Saturday Art Class programme themed "The...
SANUR, BALI: Luxury boutique hotel Sudamala Suites & Villas, Sanur, has revamped its poolside Java-style 'joglo' pavilion into an open-air restaurant serving delicious, light Thai-inspired cuisine; the perfect culinary accompaniment for long, lazy...
Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok invites guests to start their holiday week right with a special festive feast on the Horizon Cruise and at NEXT2 Cafe, Salathip and Volti ristorante & bar. The pop-up Santa Claus and carol singers will return to the hotel,...