Photo Release: THAI Welcomes Passengers from First Moscow Flight

Bangkok--23 Dec--Thai Airways Mrs. Phakkhra Ruangsiradecho (fifth from right), Vice President of Ground Customer Services Department, Thai Airways Public Company Limited (THAI), recently welcomed THAI's first flight from Moscow to Bangkok at Suvarnabhumi Airport. THAI resumed direct roundtrip flights from Bangkok to Moscow, operated on 15 December 2016, four times per week on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

