Christmas eve dinner buffet at moxie,dusitD2 chiang mai

Christmas eve dinner buffet at moxie,dusitD2 chiang maiGeneral Press Releases Friday December 23, 2016 13:10
Christmas is the magical and wonderful moment to share with and spend time among family, friends and loved ones. At dusitD2 chiang mai, enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner buffet feast from our fabulous menus with such delectable items as Australian prime roast beef, Alaska crab claw, imported oysters, lobster tamales and flavourful festive desserts. The turkey at the carvery station is another selection not to be missed.
