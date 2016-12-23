Christmas eve dinner buffet at moxie,dusitD2 chiang mai

Bangkok--23 Dec--dusitD2 chiang mai

Christmas is the magical and wonderful moment to share with and spend time among family, friends and loved ones. At dusitD2 chiang mai, enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner buffet feast from our fabulous menus with such delectable items as Australian prime roast beef, Alaska crab claw, imported oysters, lobster tamales and flavourful festive desserts. The turkey at the carvery station is another selection not to be missed.

Jazz the night away with our live band, Christmas Carols and dusitD2's charming Santa and Santarina.

Christmas eve dinner buffet is between 18.30 - 23.30 hrs.

@ moxie restaurant

THB 3,100 net / adult (food only)

50% Discount for children aged 6-12 years

Complimentary for children ages 5 and below