ALL THAID UP: SUDAMALA SANUR OPENS AROY THAI CAFE LOUNGE

SANUR, BALI: Luxury boutique hotel Sudamala Suites & Villas, Sanur, has revamped its poolside Java-style 'joglo' pavilion into an open-air restaurant serving delicious, light Thai-inspired cuisine; the perfect culinary accompaniment for long, lazy days by the pool in a tropical paradise.

Sudamala's recently-appointed Executive Chef, Tonny Kwan Lawrence, has created a menu which brings the many flavours of Thailand to the shores of Bali –- think fresh prawns, fresh herbs and coconut milk curries... Inspired by his many years cooking in Thailand, Chef Tonny's new creation, Aroy Thai, is now ready for Sudamala guests to enjoy.

During his time as Sous Chef at Thailand's stunning Nora Buri Resort & Spa in Koh Samui, Tonny stated "I have a real passion for Asian fusion –- mixing Asian and Western food, that's my signature style. Ever since I started taking my cooking seriously, I've been experimenting and finding new combinations of flavours." At Aroy Thai, Tonny serves up some classic Thai dishes with a pinch of Bali flair.

"Chef Tonny's experience in Thailand gave him a strong sense of Thai food, and Thai food in general is quite light and refreshing during the day. Additionally, there is nowhere else in Sanur where you can have authentic and decent Thai food in a beautiful and comfortable setting," commented Sudamala Resorts Director, Emily Subrata.

Aroy's menu consists of simple, delicious dishes, cooked to perfection, in four easy categories including: Bites and Salads, Soups, Mains and Desserts. Some of the delectable choices include Moo Rue Gai (satay marinated pork and chicken tenderloin skewers with sticky rice and peanut sauce), Gai Hor Bai Toey (marinated chicken wrapped in pandan leaves), and Som Tam Thai Goong (green papaya salad with prawns). A Thai menu wouldn't be complete without some classic Thai curries and Aroy does not disappoint with the Tom Kha Gai, chicken in coconut milk soup, Tom Yum Goong (spicy and creamy prawn soup) and roasted Thai red duck curry with a variety of fruits. Other dishes include fried rice and noodles like the ever-popular Pad Thai, rice noodles in tamarind with prawns and vegetables.

Situated in the spectacular, high-roofed traditional Javanese joglo, Aroy Thai has a relaxing poolside ambience and very reasonable prices. "We have tested the food and well, it was aroy!" said Ms. Subrata after sampling some of Chef Tonny's dishes.

Aroy Thai Cafe and Lounge at Sudamala Suites & Villas, Sanur is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

For more information see: www.sudamalaresorts.com.

For reservations, requests and further information, please contact +62 361 288 555 (Bali) or +62 370 693 111 (Lombok), or email info@sudamalaresorts.com.