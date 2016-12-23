Photo Release: PTTEP release sea turtles back into the sea

Bangkok--23 Dec--PTTEP

Kitisak Nualchanchai, Executive Vice President for Technology and Sustainability Development Group, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), led PTTEP employees to release sea turtules back into the sea and made a generous donation to the Sea Turtles Conservation Center, the Royal Thai Navy.

Held at the Same San Island in Sattahip District, Chonburi province, this event is part of the activities that the company encourages employees to do good deeds for the society, community and environment every year.

Photo show Kitisak Nualchanchai (standing row, 8th from left) together with PTTEP exeuctives and employees released sea turtles back into the sea