Al Meroz Hotel Offers #A Taste of Mediterranean Special Set at Barakat During December 24, 2016 January 31, 2017

Al Meroz Hotel Offers #A Taste of Mediterranean Special Set at Barakat During December 24, 2016 January 31, 2017General Press Releases Friday December 23, 2016 17:19
Al Meroz Hotel, Thailand's first Leading Halal Hotel on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 5 Road offers 'Mediterranean Special Set', a 4-course mouth watering Mediterranean set menu for the pleasure evening at Barakat Restaurant. For reservations, please call at Tel 02-136-8700 extension 4305.
Traditions and fresh ingredients are offered for the special 4-course 'Mediterranean Special Set' including Alaska King Crab Salad, Porcini Cream Soup, select one main course either Main Lobster Served with Truffle Mashed, Baby Vegetable and Crustacean Sauce or Grilled Australian Beef Tenderloin with Baby Vegetable, Potatoes Confit and Beef Jus and Apple Crumble Served with Vanilla Ice Cream. Price is at 1,399 Baht net per person. Get a Free one bottle of sparkling cider valued of 1,000 Baht when dining two persons.
