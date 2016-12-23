Join Paron School of Art#s latest programme #The Botanical Garden

Bangkok--23 Dec--Total Quality PR

Save your Saturdays for a 5-week art programme designed to enhance your existing skills in visual arts!

PARON School of Art, led by Paron Mead, a renowned Central Saint Martins scholar, is now offering a 5-week Saturday Art Class programme themed "The Botanical Garden," starting on Saturday 14th January 2017 to Saturday 11th February 2017 at 10.00 am to 12.30 pm for 7-10 year old artists and 13.30 pm to 16.00 pm for 8-11 year old artists. Classes are taught at PARON School of Art's beautiful, naturally lit studio, situated between Ekkamai Soi 11 and 13 on the second floor above the Happiness Cafe. Each 5-week session's fee covers snacks and all art materials, and is priced at 4,500 Baht per student. Reserve your space now as each class has a limited capacity.

Set in a nurturing environment structured for success and with enough freedom for creativity, this 5-week Saturday Art Class programme provides students with the opportunity to develop their artistic skills within a structured and continuous programme. Students will be exposed to new creative ideas and will be assisted in generating works across a variety of art-making techniques. Their artistic exploration and progress will be supported by professional teaching in small class sizes. All students will leave with a finished masterpiece to take home.

Paron Mead is a qualified art educator, and an Art teacher at Harrow International School, whose students have gone on to receive 'Best in the world' and 'Best in Thailand' examination achievements in recent Cambridge awards. He is experienced in working with children, young adults, and adult learners at every level.