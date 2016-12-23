Join Paron School of Art#s latest programme #The Botanical Garden

Join Paron School of Art#s latest programme #The Botanical GardenGeneral Press Releases Friday December 23, 2016 16:22
PARON School of Art, led by Paron Mead, a renowned Central Saint Martins scholar, is now offering a 5-week Saturday Art Class programme themed "The Botanical Garden," starting on Saturday 14th January 2017 to Saturday 11th February 2017 at 10.00 am to 12.30 pm for 7-10 year old artists and 13.30 pm to 16.00 pm for 8-11 year old artists. Classes are taught at PARON School of Art's beautiful, naturally lit studio, situated between Ekkamai Soi 11 and 13 on the second floor above the Happiness Cafe. Each 5-week session's fee covers snacks and all art materials, and is priced at 4,500 Baht per student. Reserve your space now as each class has a limited capacity.
Set in a nurturing environment structured for success and with enough freedom for creativity, this 5-week Saturday Art Class programme provides students with the opportunity to develop their artistic skills within a structured and continuous programme. Students will be exposed to new creative ideas and will be assisted in generating works across a variety of art-making techniques. Their artistic exploration and progress will be supported by professional teaching in small class sizes. All students will leave with a finished masterpiece to take home.
Paron Mead is a qualified art educator, and an Art teacher at Harrow International School, whose students have gone on to receive 'Best in the world' and 'Best in Thailand' examination achievements in recent Cambridge awards. He is experienced in working with children, young adults, and adult learners at every level.
Latest Press Release
Treat your taste buds to a variety of Spanish food with our 7 Day Sharing at UNO MAS on 54th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld from 16.00 to 01.00 hrs. • Monday - Paella Perfection, enjoy our wood fired paella 'Mar i muntanya' mountain and the...
Two billion people, both in urban and rural areas, rely on groundwater for their daily needs, and groundwater constitutes nearly one-third of the total global drinking water supply. These crucial facts were discussed and deliberated at the two-day...
Save your Saturdays for a 5-week art programme designed to enhance your existing skills in visual arts! PARON School of Art, led by Paron Mead, a renowned Central Saint Martins scholar, is now offering a 5-week Saturday Art Class programme themed "The...
SANUR, BALI: Luxury boutique hotel Sudamala Suites & Villas, Sanur, has revamped its poolside Java-style 'joglo' pavilion into an open-air restaurant serving delicious, light Thai-inspired cuisine; the perfect culinary accompaniment for long, lazy...
Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok invites guests to start their holiday week right with a special festive feast on the Horizon Cruise and at NEXT2 Cafe, Salathip and Volti ristorante & bar. The pop-up Santa Claus and carol singers will return to the hotel,...