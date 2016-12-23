Spring Arrives at Yamazato with Special Setsubun Menus

Bangkok--23 Dec--The Okura Prestige Bangkok

In Japan, Setsubun is the day before the beginning of spring. Traditionally an uncut Ehomaki roll is eaten for good luck. At Yamazato, we embrace seasonal change with an enticing authentic menu. During the Setsubun celebrations, special Ehomaki sushi rolls are eaten while facing the auspicious direction for that year. This year the lucky direction is north-north west.

From 27 January-5 February 2017, lunch and dinner menus at Yamazato will include delights such as edamame sesame tofu with crab and yuzu miso, grilled yellow tail with butterbur miso and Japanese miyoga, simmered abalone with radish and soy beans, and many more delicious and beautifully presented dishes. Guests can also order Ehomaki rolls with tuna, conger eel, dried gourd shavings, oboro shrimp and more to enjoy at Yamazato or take home for family celebrations.

Welcome the arrival of spring in Japan with traditional Ehomaki rolls and other authentic favourites at Yamazato!

Yamazato is a multi-award-winning Japanese restaurant serving refined Kaiseki Ryori haute cuisine. Created by our Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara, the traditional recipes are presented with artistic flair to enjoy in an understated contemporary setting. Diners at Yamazato can enjoy the exceptional cuisine at one of two teppanyaki tables, at the sushi bar, or in a private dining room.

At Yamazato, the special Setsubun menus are available from 27 January - 5 February 2017. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Gozen lunch is Baht 950++ per person, the Kaiseki dinner is Baht 3,300++ per person, and Ehomaki to take home, Baht 450 net per set.

Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax except for the Ehomaki to take home which are exempt from service charge but include 7% government tax.

For more information and reservations, please contact 02 687 9000 or email yamazato@okurabangkok.com

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is a member of Leading Hotels of the World. Located within the iconic award-winning Park Ventures Ecoplex in the heart of downtown Bangkok, the renowned luxury hotel has convenient direct access to the BTS SkyTrain at Ploen Chit station. The Okura Prestige Bangkok features 240 luxurious rooms and suites, three fine dining restaurants, an exclusive five-suite spa, a 25-metre infinity pool overlooking the city, a fitness centre, and outstanding facilities for meetings and events. Guests also enjoy gracious Thai hospitality and personalise service to ensure a memorable stay in Bangkok.