Get 300 baht anniversary gift voucher on minimum purchase of 1,200 baht at Hong Kong Suki

Bangkok--23 Dec--IMPACT Exhibition Management In celebration of its 1st anniversary, Hong Kong Suki, a home style of Hong Kong sukiyaki hot pot serving fresh ingredients and three types of specially prepared soup bases that suit all taste buds coupled with a vast array of over 100 mouthwatering a la carte menu items and daily fresh made dim-sum, is giving away a 300 baht gift voucher to be used on your next visit when dining in with a minimum spend of 1,200 baht from today until December 25, 2016.Hong Kong Suki is located at Building A, 1st Floor, Plearnary Mall (Watcharapol) and open daily from 11 am to 10 pm. For more information or to make a reservation, please call 02-136-8030. For latest news updates and promotions from the restaurant, please visit www.hkfisherman.com and Facebook: HongKongFisherman.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: PTTEP release sea turtles back into the sea Kitisak Nualchanchai, Executive Vice President for Technology and Sustainability Development Group, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), led PTTEP employees to release sea turtules back into the sea and made a generous donation...

Shilla Duty Free Phuket Now Open The Shilla Duty Free world class duty free operator & travel retailer with 3 locations in Korea and 3 locations overseas and new location in Phuket is now open under the slogan "Your Beauty Shopping Paradise". The Shilla Duty Free Phuket down town...

Photo Release: Unilever Network Experiences Xian City Mrs.Suchada Theeravachirakul, President of Unilever Network, Unilever Thai Trading Limited recently organized an incentive program 'Experience Xi'an City' to reward over 150 top performing Unilever Network business associates for the 5 days/ 4 nights in...

Colour Me Impressed: New Years Eve at InBlu Bar Neon Art countdown party sets the tone for NYE fun in Bangkok. Puts some colour into New Year's eve and ring in 2017 at InBlu bar, Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit. The lobby-level venue with outdoor terrace is where revelers can paint more than the town – they can get painted themselves with glowing neon...

Photo Release: Banthongmongkol School receives 1.2 million baht fund, under Sahaviriya Fund for Bangsaphan Educational Development Project 2016 Banthongmongkol School submitted their 3-year educational development plan to be assessed in Sahaviriya Fund for Bangsaphan Educational Development Project 2016 and was approved to receive 1.2 million baht fund during a 3-year period from Sahaviriya...

Related Topics