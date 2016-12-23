Shilla Duty Free Phuket Now Open

Shilla Duty Free Phuket Now OpenGeneral Press Releases Friday December 23, 2016 09:59
The Shilla Duty Free world class duty free operator & travel retailer with 3 locations in Korea and 3 locations overseas and new location in Phuket is now open under the slogan "Your Beauty Shopping Paradise".
The Shilla Duty Free Phuket down town store comprise of 25,000 sq.m. on 2-storey building located in the center of Phuket island in Kathu district, easily accessible from town center and only a few minute drive from Patong.
The store includes 8,000 sq.m. sales area and Tropicasa cafeteria on the ground floor and South Dynasty restaurant on the upper floor serving international buffet with capacity up to 600 seats highly convenient to serve group tourists.
The Shilla Duty Free Phuket is a one stop duty free shopping home to the widest range of world renowned cosmetic brands such as Lamer, Tom Ford, Estee Lauder, Givenchy, Dior, MAC, Jo Malone including vast collections of popular Korean cosmetics at the best value. Along with world's famous fashion & accessories such as Versace, Moschino, Phillipp Plein, Furla, Salvatore Ferragamo, and the finest selection of luxury watches such as Franck Muller, Chopard, Piaget, Omega etc, including a lifestyle electronic gadgets, unique Thai products for you to shop as well as a selection of fine wines, liquors and so much more with an attractive duty free saving than leading down town stores.
You can shop your best ranges of import goods (white tagged goods) and collect your duty free purchase at the airport pickup counter. While, for our well selected local products (gold tagged goods) such as electronic, leather goods, fashion, and packaged goods all of which your purchase can be taken at our store (no need to collect at the airport) with VAT Refund for Tourist benefit (contact our onsite VAT Refund counter service).
