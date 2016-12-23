SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK OFFERS VARIOUS DINING CHOICES THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK OFFERS VARIOUS DINING CHOICES THIS CHRISTMAS SEASONGeneral Press Releases Friday December 23, 2016 14:33
Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok invites guests to start their holiday week right with a special festive feast on the Horizon Cruise and at NEXT2 Cafe, Salathip and Volti ristorante & bar. The pop-up Santa Claus and carol singers will return to the hotel, bringing the celebratory spirit with the magic of Christmas.
A perfect venue for a get-together with family and friends and enjoy an international festive buffet dinner while cruising along the Chao Phraya River to indulge in the sparkling lights of Bangkok's skyline at night on Christmas Eve. (Adults: Bt4,400 net; children under 12: Bt2,200 net)
Guests can celebrate in an enchanting golden teak pavilion with dishes from a Thai set menu, which will give them a truly unique Christmas experience, plus classic Thai dance performances. (Adults: Bt3,800 net; children under 12: Bt1,900 net)
Celebratory diners will feel spoilt with a festive and authentic Italian set menu prepared by the restaurant's master chefs to be enjoyed under the Christmas ambiance of the urban-chic Volti. (Adults: Bt3,900 net; children under 12: Bt1,950 net)
Nestled on the Chao Phraya River, the restaurant will feature an extravagant seafood and live cooking station buffet presented by Executive Chef Marc Cibrowius and his talented brigade of culinary artists. Guests will enjoy traditional holiday fare, along with Japanese, Thai, Western and Europeans specialties, plus an impressive holiday-themed dessert station created by the hotel's Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen.
Children will have a great time at an exclusive children's buffet and activity area. Live holiday music will fill the air while guests sit back and enjoy the day with their favourite drinks. (Adults: Bt4,200 net; children under 12: Bt2,100 net)
