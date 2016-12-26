Photo Release: Pink Period Art Exhibition Opening Ceremony

Bangkok--26 Dec--Centara Grand at CentralWorld H.E. Enno Drofenik (Centre), Austrian Ambassador to Thailand together with Supatra Chirathivat (3rd from left), Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Social Responsibilities of Centara Hotels & Resorts presided over "Pink Period" Art Exhibition Opening Ceremony by Jiraros Kewjaila (3rd from right), the artist. Some proceeds will be donated to Opera Siam's DasJati Project, administered by the Bangkok Opera Foundation at Sky Lobby Lounge, Centara Grand at CentralWorld. Photo shows from left are: Robert Maurer Loeffler, Group Director Operations City Hotels, Thailand Centara Hotels and Resorts

Juri Sekiguchi-Drofenik, Austrian Ambassador's Spouse

Supatra Chirathivat

H.E. Enno Drofenik

Jiraros Kewjaila

Somtow Sucharitkul

Andrew Biggs

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Pink Period Art Exhibition Opening Ceremony H.E. Enno Drofenik (Centre), Austrian Ambassador to Thailand together with Supatra Chirathivat (3rd from left), Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Social Responsibilities of Centara Hotels & Resorts presided over "Pink Period" Art...

Childrens Day 2016 Market Village Hua Hin shopping center is giving a joyful day for kids in the occasion of Children's Day enjoy on Saturday, January 14, 2017 start 10.00 am. At the front this event free all day . For Information www : marketvillagehuahin.co.th www :...

Sweets for every Sweet Tooth! Happy Hours aren't just for cocktails and drinks! Check out Zing bakery's for the best deals of cakes, pies, pastries, and desserts. The delectable items are crafted daily by our own team of pastry chef and bakers to ensure you enjoy only the freshest....

Welcome the New Year of 2017 at Two Grand Restaurants at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok As the year of the rooster begins, you are invited to enjoy a lavish start to your new year at Chatuchak Cafe International Buffet Restaurant. Executive Chef Eric Berrigaud has put together the ultimate "Happy New Year Brunch" for everyone. The menu will...

Beko Appoints New Regional Director for Asia Pacific Beko the leader in the home appliances market in Europe today announced the recent appointments of Mr. Zafer Ustuner, as Regional Director Asia Pacific, Beko Co., Ltd, he will be based in Thailand, overseeing Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia,...

Related Topics