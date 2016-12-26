La Scala Welcomes 3-Michelin Star Chef Arnaud Donckele From La Vague d#or - Saint-Tropez

La Scala Welcomes 3-Michelin Star Chef Arnaud Donckele From La Vague d#or - Saint-TropezGeneral Press Releases Monday December 26, 2016 10:27
Arnaud was trained by famous chefs Michel Guerard and Alain Ducasse at the Restaurant Louis XV de Monaco and the restaurant Plaza Athenee in Paris, and is the youngest chef to be awarded three stars by the coveted Michelin Guide.
With masterful technique and a blossoming imagination, his cuisine gives guests a peek into Provence, flirting with the subtle flavours of sun-ripened vegetables and the aromatic richness of the region's fresh herbs. As a true artisan of taste, Arnaud Donckele sculpts each ingredient, extracting the essence and revealing distinctively subtle aromas.
"My cuisine is Mediterranean cooking before all. It is a bucolic journey that takes you through the province, flirting with subtle flavours of sun-drenched vegetables and the aromatic richness of regional herbs," says Arnaud.
His Zitone Pasta is the most popular dish. Full of truffles and foie gras applied with finesse, it will be the highlight of his promotion at La Scala, and Arnaud is eager to meet fellow gourmands and to enjoy feedback from our diners about this particular creation.
