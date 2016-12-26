Photo Release: 1st Thailand Vietnam High Ranking Dialogue on Crime Prevention, Suppression and Security Issues At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--26 Dec--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police and H.E. Sen. Lt. Gen. To Lam, Minister of Public Security of Socialist Republic of Vietnam jointly presided over the press conference on the "1st Thailand – Vietnam High Ranking Dialogue on Crime Prevention, Suppression and Security Issues" held at Dusit Thani Hall of Dusit Thani Bangkok, with H.E. Nguyen Tat Thanh, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Thailand and high-level commissioners of Thailand and Vietnam joining this press conference.

Picture shows: (from Left) Pol. Lt. Gen. Suchart Theerasawat, Assistant Commissioner General and Pol. Gen. Suthep Dejraksa, Acting Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police; H.E. Sen. Lt. Gen. To Lam; Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda; H.E. Nguyen Tat Thanh; Lt. Gen. Dang Xuan Loan, Director General of General Department of Intelligence, Ministry of Public Security of Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Thanh, Director General of General Department of Security, Ministry of Public Security of Socialist Republic of Vietnam