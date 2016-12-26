Photo Release: 1st Thailand Vietnam High Ranking Dialogue on Crime Prevention, Suppression and Security Issues At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Photo Release: 1st Thailand Vietnam High Ranking Dialogue on Crime Prevention, Suppression and Security Issues At Dusit Thani BangkokGeneral Press Releases Monday December 26, 2016 08:59
Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police and H.E. Sen. Lt. Gen. To Lam, Minister of Public Security of Socialist Republic of Vietnam jointly presided over the press conference on the "1st Thailand – Vietnam High Ranking Dialogue on Crime Prevention, Suppression and Security Issues" held at Dusit Thani Hall of Dusit Thani Bangkok, with H.E. Nguyen Tat Thanh, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Thailand and high-level commissioners of Thailand and Vietnam joining this press conference.
Picture shows: (from Left) Pol. Lt. Gen. Suchart Theerasawat, Assistant Commissioner General and Pol. Gen. Suthep Dejraksa, Acting Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police; H.E. Sen. Lt. Gen. To Lam; Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda; H.E. Nguyen Tat Thanh; Lt. Gen. Dang Xuan Loan, Director General of General Department of Intelligence, Ministry of Public Security of Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Thanh, Director General of General Department of Security, Ministry of Public Security of Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Latest Press Release
As the year of the rooster begins, you are invited to enjoy a lavish start to your new year at Chatuchak Cafe International Buffet Restaurant. Executive Chef Eric Berrigaud has put together the ultimate "Happy New Year Brunch" for everyone. The menu will...
Beko the leader in the home appliances market in Europe today announced the recent appointments of Mr. Zafer Ustuner, as Regional Director Asia Pacific, Beko Co., Ltd, he will be based in Thailand, overseeing Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia,...
The Sukhothai Bangkok furthers its reputation as a leading destination hotel for fine dining by inviting the first 3-Michelin Star chef to join "The Art of Dining" series in January 2017. La Scala at The Sukhothai Bangkok warmly welcomes French chef...
A Special Year-end Campaign by OISHI! "OISHI Eaterium" as the First Japanese Restaurant under the Concept "Taste Taking You to Japan" OISHI, King of Japanese food will launch a year-end campaign to let customers have an endless Japanese dining experience...
In an increasingly globalized world with the free flow of trade the need for a groundbreaking solution for the free flow of people has become the next hot market. This is where Golden Nexus Advisory comes in creating a solution for those who wish to...