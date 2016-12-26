Sweets for every Sweet Tooth!

Bangkok--26 Dec--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Happy Hours aren't just for cocktails and drinks! Check out Zing bakery's for the best deals of cakes, pies, pastries, and desserts. The delectable items are crafted daily by our own team of pastry chef and bakers to ensure you enjoy only the freshest. Don't miss out on our variety of mouthwatering baked treats which are perfect to have on their own, or washed down with your favourite cuppa.

And what's a premium deli if we don't have something for the sweet tooths out there – make full use of the happy hour promotion with 50% discount off selected items by dropping by after a meal for the lovely pastries or premium dessert jars between 18.00 – 21.00 hrs, everyday of the week. Zing bakery, on the Ground floor, opens daily from 07:00 to 21:00 hrs at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

For more information, please contact 0 2100 1234 ext. 6485