Welcome the New Year of 2017 at Two Grand Restaurants at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--26 Dec--Centara Grand at Central Plaza

Chatuchak Cafe International Buffet Restaurant:

As the year of the rooster begins, you are invited to enjoy a lavish start to your new year at Chatuchak Cafe International Buffet Restaurant. Executive Chef Eric Berrigaud has put together the ultimate "Happy New Year Brunch" for everyone.

The menu will include revivifying stand-bys such as traditional English Christmas turkey and honey roasted ham cranberry sauce, apple compote; braised Australian beef short rib with mushrooms; pan-fried butter fish steak wrapped with Parma ham, tomato – shallot & balsamic reduction; pan-fried pork tenderloin with spinach and white peppercorn cream sauce; steamed dory fish and prawn with soya sauce; stir fried mixed mushrooms with scallop; noodle soup with chicken and wontons, fresh spring rolls and seafood on ice; seafood salad with olives and mozzarella, smoked salmon and crabsticks; Thai spicy seafood; seafood pizza; lobster bisque with poached shrimps and garlic bread with various kinds of cakes and ice cream flavours and many more delicious options.

Available on the 1st of January 2017 from 11.30 – 15.00 hrs, for THB 1,500++ per person, plus a 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

Suan Bua Modern Thai Restaurant:

Chef Por is planning a classically elegant celebration with traditional "Benjarong sets", featuring a procession of authentic Thai dishes such as marinated shrimp wrapped in an 'egg net'; assorted Thai herbs in cha-plu leaves; hot and sour grilled prawns and green mango; Royal Project duck curry with eggplant; tropical fruits in scented syrup and Thai candies with watermelon seeds Rama II and many more time-honored options.

Available from 11.30 to 14.30 hrs on the 1st of January 2017, the price is only THB 999++ for 2 persons, plus a 10% service charge and 7% government tax, and the afternoon will feature Thai dance performances.

For reservations please call: 02 541 1234 ext. 4151 / Email: fb_office@chr.co.th