Beko Appoints New Regional Director for Asia Pacific

Beko Appoints New Regional Director for Asia PacificGeneral Press Releases Monday December 26, 2016 11:52
Beko the leader in the home appliances market in Europe today announced the recent appointments of Mr. Zafer Ustuner, as Regional Director Asia Pacific, Beko Co., Ltd, he will be based in Thailand, overseeing Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, and new other business across Asia, whilst accentuating Beko's position to be the partner of everyone at every stage of life, driving Beko to be in the top three for home appliance brand in every Asia Pacific market.
Mr. Zafer Ustuner has a strong background in Sales and Marketing in home appliance industry with 25 years of experiences in those fields. Prior to join Beko Thailand and Asia Pacific, he was the regional director of Russia and CIS countries, one of challenged market since 2012, was mainly responsible for business operation and management. Between 2007 and 2012, he was GM of Beko Germany, with the success of driving Beko become the fastest growing white goods brand in the German market.
Latest Press Release
As the year of the rooster begins, you are invited to enjoy a lavish start to your new year at Chatuchak Cafe International Buffet Restaurant. Executive Chef Eric Berrigaud has put together the ultimate "Happy New Year Brunch" for everyone. The menu will...
Beko the leader in the home appliances market in Europe today announced the recent appointments of Mr. Zafer Ustuner, as Regional Director Asia Pacific, Beko Co., Ltd, he will be based in Thailand, overseeing Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia,...
The Sukhothai Bangkok furthers its reputation as a leading destination hotel for fine dining by inviting the first 3-Michelin Star chef to join "The Art of Dining" series in January 2017. La Scala at The Sukhothai Bangkok warmly welcomes French chef...
A Special Year-end Campaign by OISHI! "OISHI Eaterium" as the First Japanese Restaurant under the Concept "Taste Taking You to Japan" OISHI, King of Japanese food will launch a year-end campaign to let customers have an endless Japanese dining experience...
In an increasingly globalized world with the free flow of trade the need for a groundbreaking solution for the free flow of people has become the next hot market. This is where Golden Nexus Advisory comes in creating a solution for those who wish to...