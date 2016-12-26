Beko Appoints New Regional Director for Asia Pacific

Bangkok--26 Dec--Weber Shandwick

Beko the leader in the home appliances market in Europe today announced the recent appointments of Mr. Zafer Ustuner, as Regional Director Asia Pacific, Beko Co., Ltd, he will be based in Thailand, overseeing Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, and new other business across Asia, whilst accentuating Beko's position to be the partner of everyone at every stage of life, driving Beko to be in the top three for home appliance brand in every Asia Pacific market.

Mr. Zafer Ustuner has a strong background in Sales and Marketing in home appliance industry with 25 years of experiences in those fields. Prior to join Beko Thailand and Asia Pacific, he was the regional director of Russia and CIS countries, one of challenged market since 2012, was mainly responsible for business operation and management. Between 2007 and 2012, he was GM of Beko Germany, with the success of driving Beko become the fastest growing white goods brand in the German market.