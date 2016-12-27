FESTIVE AFTERNOON TEA AT CAFe CLAIRE ORIENTAL RESIDENCE BANGKOK

FESTIVE AFTERNOON TEA AT CAFe CLAIRE ORIENTAL RESIDENCE BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 11:22
When you think of the tranquil and elegant atmosphere of Cafe Claire, you envision sipping on some soothing tea and delighting in the pastries and patisseries served in the signature Afternoon Tea set. A limited edition is available only throughout December from 14:00 to 17:00. Cafe Claire has also added a festive touch featuring more traditional Christmas desserts with a collection of TWG tea to choose from and the option to pair these tasteful treats with sparkling wine or champagne. The Festive Afternoon Tea set is priced starting at 1,100 THB++ for two.
