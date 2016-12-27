CPN joins hands with government and private sector to hold press conference for #Candle lights of Siam @Ce gather together to send greeting cards to Father in the sky

Bangkok--27 Dec--About PR

One and only event that will gather everyone including government, private sector and the public to participate in a special heart touching activity and send an emphatic message to the world

Send greeting cards to our Father in the sky, light candles and sing the unforgettable New Year greetings song composed by the late King; we will enter 2017 together in harmony

On 31st December 2016 in the middle of Ratchaprasong intersection, CentralWorld and at CentralPlazas and CentralFestivals nationwide, seven branches in totalCentral Pattana (CPN), the Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have announced that they will hold the New Year's Eve and New Year 2017 celebration event called 'Candle lights of Siam @Central World; gather together to send greeting cards to father in the sky'.

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President of Marketing of Central Pattana Plc (CPN) and partners from organizations including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Royal Thai Police and Metropolitan Police Bureau, Spicy Disc Co, Tossapak Co, Thai Beverage Plc, Advanced Wireless Network Co, Plan B Media Public Plc, Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association, Index Creative Village Plc and Channel 3 Thailand are holding a press conference to announce the launch of a special event inviting people to share solidarity with each other. The artists participating in the countdown event are such as artists from Spicy Disc, the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra, and Korean Boy Band Three One Six (316).

This is the one and only event that will gather everyone together including government, the private sector and the general public across the whole of Thailand to participate in a special heart touching activity by sending an emphatic message to the world. We will be sending greeting cards to our Father in the sky, light candles and sing the 'New Year Greeting' song composed by our late King. It is a song that Thai people will never forget. We will enter 2017 together in harmony. Come and be part of a small but impressive candle-lighting event that will shine brightly on 31st December in the middle of the Ratchaprasong intersection, CentralWorld and CentralPlazas and CentralFestivals nationwide. The seven branches are: CentralPlaza Ubonratchathani, CentralPlaza Udonthani, CentralPlaza WestGate, CentralPlaza Salaya, CentralFestival Hatyai, CentralFestival Chiangmai and CentralWorld, major destinations for Thai people and foreign tourists.

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President of Marketing of Central Pattana Plc (CPN) said: "The New Year's Eve and New Year 2017 celebration event at CentralWorld shopping center is inviting people to attend a remembrance ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX), share solidarity with each other and enter the New Year together in the 'Candle lights of Siam @CentralWorld; gather together to send greeting cards to Father in the sky' event. The candles will be lit in the middle of Bangkok and will help express people's overwhelming feelings. Thai and foreign customers can experience an inspirational event and become a part of a simple countdown activity for 2017 at CentralWorld Square, our national countdown landmark.

CentralWorld Square will be decorated beautifully on the concept of Winter White, The Garden of Happiness. White Christmas trees will be beautifully decorated with ribbons and a million lights and there will be an amazing field of golden-yellow carnations with gold decorative lights, inspired by flower fields in the winter. Over one million LED lights will shine brightly together with a large LED fountain and a golden light tunnel, which will illuminate the heart of Bangkok reflecting the happiness and solidarity that people share with each other."

The countdown activities to 2017 to be held on 31st December 2017 at CentralWorld Square include the 'Candle lights of Siam @CentralWorld', inviting Thai people and foreign tourists to light candles and participate in a crossover night to 2017 and a prayer service to venerate the nation, the King and the royal family, and to bless our lives together nationwide. We will create a historical event together for the first time by 'sending greeting cards to Father in the sky' in a large digital format together with spectacular light and sound performances. Appreciate the 'New Year Greeting' song and A Tribute to the King of Jazz in the largest outdoor concert performed by the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra with over 100 musicians conducted by Prof. Sukree Charoensuk along with other inspirational songs from popular artists such as Kit Kittinan The Voice and Kob Saowanit etc. The activity will be broadcast live on 3SD Channel (Channel 28) from 22:30-23:00 hrs., on 3 HD Channel (Channel 33) from 23:00-00:30 hrs. and on Plan B's advertising display screens nationwide.

Please join the parade of 8 deities, first time in Ratchaprasong, the heart of Bangkok on 31st December during 8.30 – 11.00 A.M. and welcome the first day of the year by offering food to monks on the morning of 1st January 2017 at 7.00 A.M.

In addition to CentralWorld, CPN will also hold great countdown events for people to share solidarity with each other at six other branches:

CentralPlaza Salaya – light candles, participate in the crossover night to 2017 with prayer services and many more activities. The artists to please you with A Tribute to the King of Jazz's songs are such as Nuvo, Lula, Getsunova, the orchestra from the Fine Arts Department and a performance from the students from the College of Music, Mahidol University.

CentralPlaza WestGate – light candles, participate in the crossover night to 2017 with prayer services and many more activities. Over 100 members of an orchestra will please you with A Tribute to King of Jazz's songs along with popular artists such as Stamp Apiwat, Palmy and Potato.

CentralPlaza Ubon Ratchathani – light candles, participate in the crossover night to 2017 with prayer services and many more activities. Tukky Chingroi Chingran and various other celebrities will participate in the event.

CentralPlaza Udonthani - light candles, participate in the crossover night to 2017 with prayer services and meditation. Enjoy a show from Wat Chaimongkol Buddhist School and the parade of the 'Offshoots of the Srimahapho tree' from Phothimonthon, the Kingdom of Enlightenment, Bodh Gaya Temple, India.

CentralFestival Hatyai – The candles of Siam event, Khon performances from the Prince of Songkla University, Menora performances from Phatthalung, the four regions of Thai Blessing Dance show and a concert from Sixty Miles.

CentralFestival Chiangmai – Meet artists such as Wan Thanakrit and Tattoo Colour, join the candle-lighting event and take photos at the Lighting Sculpture.