CELEBRATE THIS FESTIVE SEASON IN CASUAL LUXURY AT CAFe CLAIRE

Bangkok--27 Dec--Oriental Residence Bangkok

Toast the end of another good year and make your resolutions for an even better one ahead. Oriental Residence Bangkok invites you, your family and your friends to celebrate this special occasion in the Parisian ambience of Cafe Claire, which has prepared multiple delectable set menus designed exclusively for this festive season.

For the all-time favourite family holiday, nothing is more suited to making memories than Cafe Claire's Christmas Eve Dinner. Feast on a mouth-watering six-course set menu prepared with a classical French flair, featuring Filet Turbot Roti, Ravioles aux Herbes, Bouillon au Thym Frais (Roasted turbot fillet with herbed pork trotter ravioli and fresh thyme broth), and Medallion de Veau aux Morilles et Petits Legumes d'Hiver (Medallion of milk-fed veal with morel mushrooms and small winter vegetables). To highlight the occasion of Christmas, end this delectable meal with Bucheaux Marrons, Abricots et Coings et sa Compote de Cerise (Chestnut and apricot Yule Log with quince and cherry compote). Available on 24 December 2016 from 19:00 to 23:00, at 2,900 THB++ per person and 6,800 THB++ for two.

Prolonging the Christmas Spirit with a Christmas Lunch, Cafe Claire has arranged a four-course set on Christmas Day with more Christmas classics, such as a choice of Dinde de Noël Rotie et ses Garnitures Traditionelles (Roast Christmas Turkey accompanied by traditional trimmings), or Saumon Roti Sur un Bouillon de Petits Artichauts à la Corinadre (Roasted Salmon Fillet in coriander-flavoured artichoke broth). Available on 25 December 2016 from 12:00 to 16:00, at 2,500 THB++ per person.

Progressing to the most exciting date of the year, Cafe Claire serves a sensational seven-course set dinner for New Year's Eve with unique creations such as Caviar d'Iran et sec Ble Complet (Iranian caviar with whole wheat blinis)Lasagna au Domard de Bretagne et Tomate Confite, Sauce au Safran (Lasagna with Brittany lobster and tomato confit with saffron sauce), Turbot Poche au Ragout d'Asperges et de Courge Sauce Meunière aux Herbes du Potager (Poached turbot on asparagus-pumpkin ragout with herb meunière sauce), and Noisettes de Chevruil "Saint Hubert" aux Cromesquis de Celeri Rave (Noisettes of roebuck with sauteed wild mushrooms and celeriac cromesquis) as signature highlights. Available on 31 December 2016 from 19:00 to 24:00, at 3,000 THB++ per person and 7,500 THB++ for two.

A Sunday well spent brings a week of content. You can begin the New Year with a heavenly brunch from Cafe Claire's menu of French-bistro delights with classic brunch favourites, including Eggs Benedictine (Eggs Benedict), Saumon Roti aux Legumes (Roasted salmon with mixed vegetables), and the signature New Year Afternoon Tea. On 1 January 2016, the New Year's Day À La Carte Brunch is available from 11:30 to 16:00, and the New Year's Afternoon Tea is available from 14:00 to 17:00, starting at 1,100 THB++ for two.

For more information and reservations, please call Cafe Claire at 66 (0) 2125 9000 ext. 9080 or email reservations@oriental-residence.com .