New Year Party at Silver Waves on the 36th floor, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

New Year Party at Silver Waves on the 36th floor, Chatrium Hotel Riverside BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 17:35
Give a rousing riverside welcome to 2017 from high above the streets of the capital at the Silver Waves Countdown Party on the 36th floor of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok. With free-flow drinks and snacks from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and an in-demand DJ laying down some eclectic beats to get the party started right Silver Waves is the only possible place to be as we bid farewell to good old 2016! Priced at THB 2,560 net per person including countdown firework display.
