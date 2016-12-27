Bangkok--27 Dec--Kanokrat and Friends

H.R.H. PRINCESS MAHA CHAKRI SIRINDHORN CUPCARRIER - B. GRIMM THAI POLO OPEN 2017

Warriors from many countries are set compete at the Carrier – B. Grimm Thai Polo Open 2017. The international polo tournament to rest fund on Saturday January 14, 2017 held at Thai Polo & Equestrian Club, Pattaya. All funds raised will be donated to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Chitralada Vocational School project. For more information please contact : 02- 651-4081 or thaipoloclub@lbg.co.th

