CARRIER - B. GRIMM THAI POLO OPEN 2017General Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 15:36
Warriors from many countries are set compete at the Carrier – B. Grimm Thai Polo Open 2017. The international polo tournament to rest fund on Saturday January 14, 2017 held at Thai Polo & Equestrian Club, Pattaya. All funds raised will be donated to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Chitralada Vocational School project. For more information please contact : 02- 651-4081 or thaipoloclub@lbg.co.th
