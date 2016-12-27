Return to the Classic Era New Year Eve at Cocos Cafe

Bangkok--27 Dec--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit managed by AccorHotels

This year has gone by way too fast; and it's been a year to forget for many. So let's rewind to the glorious 50's of Indian cinema and go vintage on New Year's Eve. Enjoy a fantastic buffet with a large selection of Thai, western and Indian delicacies, fresh seafood and BBQ stations.

Join us with Family and Friends and Countdown in style at the Coco's Cafe with our exclusive New Year's Eve party! Available only on the 31st of December, 2016, from 19.00 PM to late

Guest can enjoy the perfect party from THB 999++ per person.

Package includes:

Extravagant International Dinner Buffet

Live Band

Live DJ to turn up the heat

DRESS CODE: Retro/Vintage Bollywood

VENUE: Coco's Cafe (9th Floor)

For more information and reservation, please call 02 610 0111 Ext. 4900www.cocosukhumvit33.com