Return to the Classic Era New Year Eve at Cocos Cafe

Return to the Classic Era New Year Eve at Cocos CafeGeneral Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 11:28
This year has gone by way too fast; and it's been a year to forget for many. So let's rewind to the glorious 50's of Indian cinema and go vintage on New Year's Eve. Enjoy a fantastic buffet with a large selection of Thai, western and Indian delicacies, fresh seafood and BBQ stations.
- Extravagant International Dinner Buffet
- Live Band
- Live DJ to turn up the heat
Latest Press Release
One and only event that will gather everyone including government, private sector and the public to participate in a special heart touching activity and send an emphatic message to the world Send greeting cards to our Father in the sky, light candles and...
"IMPACT Speed Park", a brand new world class go-kart facility under management of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. located at Muang Thong Thai's iconic "Lakeside" serving as a new leisure and tourist attraction in Bangkok, is going to host a...
Nepali capital city Kathmandu and Chinese city Chengdu have formally entered into the bond of sister cities. An agreement to that effect was signed here by Chief of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Rudra Singh Tamang and visiting Party Secretary of CPC...
This year has gone by way too fast; and it's been a year to forget for many. So let's rewind to the glorious 50's of Indian cinema and go vintage on New Year's Eve. Enjoy a fantastic buffet with a large selection of Thai, western and Indian delicacies,...
Toast the end of another good year and make your resolutions for an even better one ahead. Oriental Residence Bangkok invites you, your family and your friends to celebrate this special occasion in the Parisian ambience of Cafe Claire, which has prepared...