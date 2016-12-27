Photo Release: THE 8TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK

Bangkok--27 Dec--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok Chairman of Chatrium Hotels and Residences and President of City Realty Co., Ltd. Mr. Chali Sophonpanich (right), presided over a Buddhist ceremony to mark the auspicious occasion of the 8th anniversary of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok by offering alms to 9 monks at the hotel. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Sathorn Chanruangvanich (middle), Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok's General Manager Mr. Patrick Manthe (left) and the hotel staff.

Latest Press Release

