Bangkok--27 Dec--Pullman Bangkok King Power

Another 'First' for Pullman Bangkok King Power: the revamp of the world's first Pullman makes it the first to bring the updated brand to life

Nine years after opening its doors on 15 October 2007, Pullman Bangkok King Power – the world's first Pullman – has completed a transformative renovation project that "embodies the trend toward cutting-edge design in the upscale hospitality sector," says General Manager Marc Begassat, offering guests and locals a compelling new choice for accommodation, show stopping events and innovative dining.

A decade of firsts

In the years that followed the debut of the first Pullman in Bangkok, the network of what has become AccorHotels' upscale international hotel brand has grown to over 100 hotels with nearly 35,000 rooms in 33 countries, including 67 current hotels and 37 in the pipeline in Asia-Pacific. And just as Pullman Bangkok King Power was the original, it is also the first to undergo a complete revamp in line with the brand's global 'Our World Is Your Playground' concept that caters to the new generation of mobile, hyper-connected, seasoned world travelers.

"The renovation of Pullman Bangkok King Power presented an unprecedented challenge but the result is simply stunning," says Mr. Begassat. "Our goal was to present our guests with a cosmopolitan, vibrant and stylish experience and I believe we have truly accomplished this. From the initial design to the final construction process, our team has focused on every minute detail to ensure that the service, room amenities and food and beverage facilities – well, in fact, everything – is impeccably presented to satisfy every guest's individual lifestyle. It is our belief that the new 'Our World Is Your Playground' concept will transform the hospitality industry in Bangkok, the world's top tourist destination, and we are particularly proud that the world's first Pullman is also the first AccorHotels property bringing this concept to life in Asia."

More welcoming

It is a transformation that begins in the lobby. On walking into Pullman Bangkok King Power, guests will be introduced to a brand new concept in hotel lobby design named 'THE JUNCTION, THE NEW LOBBY BY PULLMAN'– which goes far beyond the mere lobby to become a place where barista meets pop-up bar and morning pastries meet tapestries with three distinct areas – the Welcoming, the Meeting and the Food & Beverage zone. Here, guests are invited to enjoy an endlessly delectable experience featuring a unique cuisine rotation concept with a wide choice of freshly made sweet and savory dishes available for sit-in or take-away. At sunset, the cool sounds and laid-back vibe of the resident DJ permeate the atmosphere.

More comfortable

All 354 newly designed guestrooms, consisting of 4 room types including 18 brand-new Deluxe rooms with balcony as well as the 5 gourmet restaurants and bars, have been completely redesigned and revamped by the award-winning designers at Architects 49 (IA49)

Featuring a warm colour palette of grey or charcoal, wall art, wooden work tables, lounge chairs and LED smart TVs, with bamboo flooring in Superior, Deluxe and Executive rooms and teak flooring in the Suites.

All rooms offer complimentary high speed Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi music connectivity, USB charging points, discount vouchers at King Power Duty Free Downtown Complex, tea & coffee making facilities and a rain shower and bathtub complemented by C.O. Bigelow's opulent range of bath and skincare products from New York

For a true al fresco experience, the 18 Deluxe Balcony rooms feature a private balcony overlooking the hotel's lush botanical gardens or swimming pool.

More delicious

All-day dining restaurant Cuisine Unplugged invites guests to experience the Face of Foliage, a dining concept built around green and organic ingredients freshly delivered from local farms, interactive experiences between guests and chefs, and a well-being beverage station serving detox, anti-aging and energy juices.

GLEN BAR reopens its doors with a newly constructed mezzanine space under the brand-new theme of 'VERY Thai'. The exotic displays of yadong – traditional Thai street liquor served from urns – and the gentle sounds of the Ranad – a traditional Thai xylophone – welcome Glen Bar's guests to an entirely unique, relaxing and soothing experience. A full range of spirits and cocktails is offered to complement the innovative new menu.

More productive

Around the world, Pullman hotels are the base of operations for inspiration and contact, with services and technology that help to erase the boundaries between leisure and work, providing high-intensity experiences.

The brand's Co-Meeting concept represents a new approach to organising meetings, seminars and upscale incentive events with groundbreaking technologies, customised service from expert teams, and dedicated one-stop contacts in the IT Solutions Manager and Event Manager.

The new incarnation of Pullman Bangkok King Power provides 520 square meters of flexible space with 20 meeting rooms including an innovative new daylight ballroom.

The Eternity ballroom offers up to 500 guests the chance to encounter an energising event experience with natural daylight throughout, and cutting-edge technology complemented by handmade customised open kitchen from the Italian brand Marrone, as well as an additional dedicated car entrance for vehicle exhibitions.

Located directly opposite, the Infinity ballroom, with its 600-guest capacity, can be divided into 2 separate zones with in-function and post-function chill-out spaces. Both the Eternity and Infinity ballrooms are replete with professional dedicated Event and IT Managers, exclusive menus and tailor-made themed coffee breaks. Plus the Dejà Vu room is ideal for a special private function and more intimate gatherings.

More Pullman

Before or after events, the warm and inviting Pullman Executive Lounge has been transformed into an upscale relaxing space with open kitchen design created exclusively for suite and club floor guests. Pullman Executive Lounge is a multipurpose areas, including meeting spaces, a living room and an inviting open kitchen. Other facilities include a pampering spa, high-tech fitness center, 27-metre open-air pool with Jacuzzi, and kids' pool.

Fashion-Forward

Experience a new era in hotelier uniforms created exclusively by Thailand's top fashion designer and Fashion Director of Harper's BAZAAR magazine Chamnan Pakdeesuk of contemporary designers FLYNOW whose creations represent Thai fashion at its finest. This new collection has been created for The Junction - the New Hotel Lobby, Cuisine Unplugged Restaurant, Glen Bar and the Eternity Ballroom and combines elements of modern and elegant styles while still remaining playfully casual in line with the Pullman brand's 'Our World Is Your Playground' global concept. The collection features Simplicity, Modern and Thinness themes embodying a contemporary, comfortable and couture spirit through the use of light grey and black tones allowing guests to enjoy the new Pullman lifestyle with a fashionable twist at the same time within the hotel.

Just as convenient

Pullman Bangkok King Power is situated in a prime position between Soi Rang Nam and Sri Ayudhya Road, next to the King Power Duty Free Downtown Complex, with easy access to the BTS Skytrain at Victory Monument Station. Transfer to/from Suvarnabhumi Airport is about 45 minutes via the Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link - Phayathai Station, which is within walking distance.

With a total makeover the picturesque hotel is ready and waiting to welcome guests to discover the new Pullman lifestyle at Pullman Bangkok King Power – prepare to be amazed!