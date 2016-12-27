Photo Release: GTB confer with VYNCKE

Photo Release: GTB confer with VYNCKEGeneral Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 13:02
Mr.Suchat Mongkhonaripong, (middle right), Chief Executive Officer and President of GETABEC Public Company Limited and Mr. Peter Vyncke, (middle left) Chief Executive Officer of Vyncke N.V. Belgium discussed to enhance cooperation to expand opportunities for new market. Mr.Prasarn Jitpratak, (first right), Vice President, Industrial Boiler and Mr. Vincent Weyne (first left), Head of Sale, Asia Pacific joined the discussion.
