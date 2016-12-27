Photo Release: GTB confer with VYNCKE

General Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 13:02
Bangkok--27 Dec--Thyme D Plus

Mr.Suchat Mongkhonaripong, (middle right), Chief Executive Officer and President of GETABEC Public Company Limited and Mr. Peter Vyncke, (middle left) Chief Executive Officer of Vyncke N.V. Belgium discussed to enhance cooperation to expand opportunities for new market. Mr.Prasarn Jitpratak, (first right), Vice President, Industrial Boiler and Mr. Vincent Weyne (first left), Head of Sale, Asia Pacific joined the discussion.

Getabec is one of the leading Boiler and Pressure Vessel manufacturers in ASEAN and Vyncke N.V. is a Belgium company, specialized in biomass boiler business with more than 100 years of experience,

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: GTB confer with VYNCKE

Mr.Suchat Mongkhonaripong, (middle right), Chief Executive Officer and President of GETABEC Public Company Limited and Mr. Peter Vyncke, (middle left) Chief Executive Officer of Vyncke N.V. Belgium discussed to enhance cooperation to expand opportunities...

CPN joins hands with government and private sector to hold press conference for #Candle lights of Siam @Ce gather together to send greeting cards to Father in the sky

One and only event that will gather everyone including government, private sector and the public to participate in a special heart touching activity and send an emphatic message to the world Send greeting cards to our Father in the sky, light candles and...

Gather your crew for special racing event and ring in the New Year at IMPACT Speed Park

"IMPACT Speed Park", a brand new world class go-kart facility under management of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. located at Muang Thong Thai's iconic "Lakeside" serving as a new leisure and tourist attraction in Bangkok, is going to host a...

Nepal#s Kathmandu and China#s Chengdu Become Sister Cities

Nepali capital city Kathmandu and Chinese city Chengdu have formally entered into the bond of sister cities. An agreement to that effect was signed here by Chief of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Rudra Singh Tamang and visiting Party Secretary of CPC...

Return to the Classic Era New Year Eve at Cocos Cafe

This year has gone by way too fast; and it's been a year to forget for many. So let's rewind to the glorious 50's of Indian cinema and go vintage on New Year's Eve. Enjoy a fantastic buffet with a large selection of Thai, western and Indian delicacies,...

Related Topics

President Release: company peratio VYNCKE E-Photo Cooper OFFICE Middle Public