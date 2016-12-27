Cirque Du Soleil Theme Party at River Barge Restaurant and Pier 28, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

General Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 16:22
Bangkok--27 Dec--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Why not run off to join the circus on New Year's Eve with the River Barge and al fresco Pier 28's fantastic Cirque du Soleil-themed buffet evening plus live music, super shows and an awe-inspiring firework display. Priced at THB 6,500 net per person and THB 3,250 net per person for children between 6-11 years old.

Free-flow soft drinks and free-flow alcohol packages are available at THB 800 and THB 1,350 net per person for diners.
For more information or reservations, please call River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1923 or e-mail: riverbarge.chrb@chatrium.com

