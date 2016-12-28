Photo Release: Giving to Living Blood Donation by Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel and Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Bangkok--28 Dec--Mercure Pattaya Hotel

The importance of donating blood cannot be denied and on occasion hospitals and clinics run short of essential supplies therefore on 21st December 2016 the staff from both Mercure Pattaya Hotel and Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel joined a quarterly blood donation program at Ibis Pattaya Hotel. There were many volunteers from Mercure and Baraquda with team members from all departments queuing to willingly donate their blood.

All participants agreed how important it was for everybody to play their part in caring and sharing for the people in our community.