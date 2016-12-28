New Year#s Eve Sawasdee Siamese 2017 at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

New Year#s Eve Sawasdee Siamese 2017 at Mercure Pattaya HotelGeneral Press Releases Wednesday December 28, 2016 15:51
Our Executive Chef has pulled out all the stops with an irresistible buffet and live food station selection including seafood and oysters, cold cuts and cheeses, foie gras, prime rib eye, roast ham, roast lamb, all your Thai favorites, enticing international dishes and charcoal-grilled meat and fish prepared à la minute plus a choice of dreamy desserts and much, much more.
Latest Press Release
Join us for a truly magical and memorable New Year's Eve as we welcome 2017 with a spellbinding traditional Thai "Sawasdee Siamese 2017" Festival at Mercure Pattaya Hotel. Our Executive Chef has pulled out all the stops with an irresistible buffet and...
The importance of donating blood cannot be denied and on occasion hospitals and clinics run short of essential supplies therefore on 21st December 2016 the staff from both Mercure Pattaya Hotel and Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel joined a...
King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) has cooperated with True Corporation to create an ecosystem for research and innovation to fulfill integrated teaching, enhance creativity, and build on new ideas that genuinely work for thai...
Celebrate your countdown upon the night sky on the rooftop pool with a Seafood BBQ and International buffet dinner, amidst a panoramic view of Bangkok's skyline at De Sky @ Furama Silom and live band show all night long. Tickets: THB. 3,590.-/ 2 Persons,...
In this season of sharing, Amari Phuket is organising a CSR project named, "Dreams Come True", to invite the support of others by selling Christmas cards in order to create a little, magical experience for some underprivileged local children. Designed by...