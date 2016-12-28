New Year#s Eve Sawasdee Siamese 2017 at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Bangkok--28 Dec--Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Join us for a truly magical and memorable New Year's Eve as we welcome 2017 with a spellbinding traditional Thai "Sawasdee Siamese 2017" Festival at Mercure Pattaya Hotel.

Our Executive Chef has pulled out all the stops with an irresistible buffet and live food station selection including seafood and oysters, cold cuts and cheeses, foie gras, prime rib eye, roast ham, roast lamb, all your Thai favorites, enticing international dishes and charcoal-grilled meat and fish prepared à la minute plus a choice of dreamy desserts and much, much more.

So please come and enjoy as we say goodbye to 2016 with the most wonderful feast imaginable at Mercure Pattaya Hotel.

Saturday 31st December 2016 from 7.00 p.m. - 0.30 a.m.

Priced at THB 1,499 nett per person.

50% discount for children aged between 5 and 12. Under 5's dine free.

15% discount for bookings made before 18th December 2016.

For reservations please call 038 425 050.