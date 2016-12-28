Cuisine of Regional and Free Phuket Holiday at Asita

Cuisine of Regional and Free Phuket Holiday at AsitaGeneral Press Releases Wednesday December 28, 2016 09:34
Looking for a place to have a fresh cuisine of regional with your family or loved one for just one hour drive from Bangkok, at Asita Eco Resort Amphawa is serving many fresh seafood, mackerel, seabass and others local food more than 30 menus every day. Or how about New Year's Eve party on December 31 is at 1,300 baht per person for an outdoor New Year's Eve Party, featuring International buffet, live band, special shows, fun activities, countdown, games and lucky draw to win many prizes.
From now until December. 31, you get a chance to win 2 return tickets to Phuket by NOK Air plus 2 nights accommodation at Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort & Villa. More details please call 081-9991692 or visit our website at www.asitaresort.com .
