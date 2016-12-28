COCA MANGO TREE RESTAURANTS WORLDWIDE MAINTAINS COMMITMENT TO CSR WITH FOURTH CLIMB TO CHANGE A LIFE EVENT IN KANCHANABURI THAILAND

COCA MANGO TREE RESTAURANTS WORLDWIDE MAINTAINS COMMITMENT TO CSR WITH FOURTH CLIMB TO CHANGE A LIFE EVENT IN KANCHANABURI THAILANDGeneral Press Releases Wednesday December 28, 2016 16:39
COCA & Mango Tree Restaurants Worldwide, Thailand's largest international restaurant franchise, was recently a key sponsor and participant in the Climb To Change A Life event held at Noen Chang Suek Mountain in Kanchanaburi, Thailand.
The event was the fourth of its kind and attended by 30 children with disabilities and their families, together with 200 volunteers who organised the trek and carried kids up the mountain. Money raised during the group hike went to further aid various Zy Movement Foundation initiatives supporting children with physical impairments.
Along with helping sponsor the climb, COCA & Mango Tree Restaurants Worldwide's Managing Director, Trevor MacKenzie, and his office staff also joined the event to help the participants reach the top of Noen Chang Suek Mountain.
"This is the third time we've sponsored and participated in Climb to Change a Life, and once again it was a humbling lesson in setting goals and the power of perseverance", said MacKenzie. "The teamwork, dedication and joy we saw come out of the experience was incredible. We not only changed these children's lives by helping show them that physical limitations can be overcome, but also changed our own way of thinking about, approaching and overcoming obstacles."
Founded by Walter Lee, a father whose son, Zy Lee, was born with extreme physical limitations, the Zy Movement Foundation works to support children with movement disabilities and their families, encourage and exchange medical knowledge regarding these conditions, and raise awareness and understanding of kids with physical disabilities throughout society.
