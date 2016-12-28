Thanachart creates history calendar that enables one to watch movie with the help of AR-Code application, under thematic series called #Nine Decades of Chatchaipracha

Bangkok--28 Dec--Thanachart Bank

Paintings and eulogy by national artists in remembrance of King Rama IX and in honor of King Rama X

Thanachart Group creates History Calendar 2017, from which one could watch movies with the help of advanced Augmented Reality (AR) technology, under the thematic series entitled "Nine Decades of Chatchaipracha' in remembrance of His Majesty King Phra Poramintharamaha Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX of the Chakri Dynasty, as well as in honor of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, Rama X. Using Layar mobile application, one can watch movies about the life and work of King Rama IX. In this connection, the Group has been honored by national artist Piak Poster who painted priceless royal portraits and national artist Naowarat Pongpaiboon who writes a eulogy for the calendar.

Mr. Vicha Kulkobkiat, Senior Vice President, Communication and Brand Management Group of Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited, says that Thanachart Group's Calendar 2017 under the thematic series called 'Nine Decades of Chatchaipracha', has been created in remembrance of the most unlimited compassion of His Majesty King Phra Poramintharamaha Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX, who dedicated Himself to improving lives of Thai citizens, reigned with righteousness, and spent His life working for the benefits of all Thai citizens, as evidenced by the numerous royal-initiated projects and activities that have brought about sustainable growth, stability and solidarity for the country. The calendar has also been created in honor of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, Rama X. This represents a good opportunity for Thanachart Group not only to create a great, valuable and memorable thing in remembrance of His Majesty the King's benevolence but also to express its eternal loyalty to the institution of monarchy.

"The special feature of this calendar is the use of the advanced technology that enables AR-coded images to be rendered in a multimedia format. Simply by scanning images in the calendar with smartphones or tablets and using Layar App, one can see a movie about the life and work of His Majesty King Phra Poramintharamaha Bhumibol Adulyadej through the beautiful royal portraits painted in oil by Somboonsuk Niyomsiri, also known as Piak Poster, who was named a national artist in the field of performing arts (film and television art) in 2015; the priceless eulogy written by Naowarat Pongpaiboon who was named a national artist in the field of literature in 1993 and received the SEA Write Award in 1980; and the photo captions written by Atichanan Singhatrakul who won the National Outstanding Youth Award in 2014 in the field of art and culture. As a result, the beautiful calendar that holds a psychological value represents a perfectly integrated combination of fine arts and literature. Thanks to the advanced technology, the timeless calendar serves as a vehicle for passing on the value from one generation to the next, in order to maintain the highly-revered institution of monarchy,"says Vicha.

Having meticulously painted the royal portraits featured in the calendar, Mr. Somboonsuk Niyomsiri (Piak Poster), who was named a national artist in the field of performing arts (film and television art) in 2015, says, "It has been good fortune in my life to join my students in painting the royal portraits of His Majesty King Phra Poramintharamaha Bhumibol Adulyadej and His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun. While painting the royal portraits with meticulous care, we felt overwhelmed by loyalty to the institution of monarchy. Throughout the painting process, we were so happy and filled with great delight."

"We believe that Thanachart Group's History Calendar 2017 under the thematic series called "Nine Decades of Chatchaipracha" will represent one of colorful historical records in remembrance of the work of His Majesty King Phra Poramintharamaha Bhumibol Adulyadej at every stage of His life, as well as in honor of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, Rama X. Apart from an aesthetic value, the calendar will always hold a high psychological value for all Thai people," says Vicha in conclusion.