AMARI PHUKET ORGANISES DREAMS COME TRUE CSR PROJECT

General Press Releases Wednesday December 28, 2016 09:48
Bangkok--28 Dec--Amari Phuket

In this season of sharing, Amari Phuket is organising a CSR project named, "Dreams Come True", to invite the support of others by selling Christmas cards in order to create a little, magical experience for some underprivileged local children. Designed by the students of Baan Huay Muang Border Patrol Police School in Chumporn Province, 82 cards are hanging on a Christmas tree in the lobby of Amari Phuket. Each card is currently for sale at 250 THB.

After the project is finished in January 2017, Amari Phuket representatives will visit Baan Huay Muang Border Patrol Police School to donate some gifts and organise a special activity for the children to enjoy a memorable and festive season in which their dreams come true.

"Dreams Come True" is an initiative of Baht for a Better Life, and is managed by Amari and The Mosaic Collection. The programme provides educational assistance to underprivileged children in Thailand and is supported by ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation.

For more information, please contact +66 (0) 7634 0106-14 extension 84,
or email us at phuket@amari.com.
Address: Amari Phuket, 2 Muen-ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150

