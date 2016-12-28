Countdown Carnival 2017

Bangkok--28 Dec--Furama Silom

Celebrate your countdown upon the night sky on the rooftop pool with a Seafood BBQ and International buffet dinner, amidst a panoramic view of Bangkok's skyline at De Sky @ Furama Silom and live band show all night long.

Tickets: THB. 3,590.-/ 2 Persons, THB. 2,090.-/ 1 Person.

(A ticket can be collected through a lucky draw and includes a complimentary bottle of wine)

On Saturday 31st December 2016. From 07.30 P.M. - 01.00 A.M

For more information or reservations call. 026886824