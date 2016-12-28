Countdown Carnival 2017

Countdown Carnival 2017General Press Releases Wednesday December 28, 2016 10:12
Celebrate your countdown upon the night sky on the rooftop pool with a Seafood BBQ and International buffet dinner, amidst a panoramic view of Bangkok's skyline at De Sky @ Furama Silom and live band show all night long.
Latest Press Release
Celebrate your countdown upon the night sky on the rooftop pool with a Seafood BBQ and International buffet dinner, amidst a panoramic view of Bangkok's skyline at De Sky @ Furama Silom and live band show all night long. Tickets: THB. 3,590.-/ 2 Persons,...
In this season of sharing, Amari Phuket is organising a CSR project named, "Dreams Come True", to invite the support of others by selling Christmas cards in order to create a little, magical experience for some underprivileged local children. Designed by...
Looking for a place to have a fresh cuisine of regional with your family or loved one for just one hour drive from Bangkok, at Asita Eco Resort Amphawa is serving many fresh seafood, mackerel, seabass and others local food more than 30 menus every day....
Paintings and eulogy by national artists in remembrance of King Rama IX and in honor of King Rama X Thanachart Group creates History Calendar 2017, from which one could watch movies with the help of advanced Augmented Reality (AR) technology, under the...
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today announced that Avaya, a global leader in business communications software, systems and services, had won a three-year strategic contract to support the RTA's 8009090 Contact Center operations under a...