Countdown Carnival 2017

General Press Releases Wednesday December 28, 2016 10:12
Bangkok--28 Dec--Furama Silom

Celebrate your countdown upon the night sky on the rooftop pool with a Seafood BBQ and International buffet dinner, amidst a panoramic view of Bangkok's skyline at De Sky @ Furama Silom and live band show all night long.

Tickets: THB. 3,590.-/ 2 Persons, THB. 2,090.-/ 1 Person.
(A ticket can be collected through a lucky draw and includes a complimentary bottle of wine)
On Saturday 31st December 2016. From 07.30 P.M. - 01.00 A.M
For more information or reservations call. 026886824

