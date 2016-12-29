La Grappa to host gastronomic lunch in Hua Hin

La Grappa to host gastronomic lunch in Hua HinGeneral Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 16:24
The degustation caviar-inspired menu will include a starter consisting of Liquid Zucchini cream, Sicilian raw red prawns, Apulla Burrata cheese and Premium dark Siberian Sturgeon caviar, followed by a Pasta dish of Linguini pasta with Crab meat, Lobster Bisque, sour cream, candied lemon and Premium light Russian Sturgeon caviar. The main course will be Fish Codfish filled Owen backed, Beetroot Puree with sour cream, Royal Oscietra Hybrid Beluga-Sturgeon dark caviar, cream of bell peppers and Star Anise foam. To finish off the meal in style, a dessert of Rum Babà with Vanilla cream sauce and fresh strawberries will be served.
In addition, diners will be treated to a special 10 gram tasting of each of three different types of caviar namely, Premium dark Siberian Sturgeon, Premium light Russian Sturgeon and Royal Oscietra Hybrid dark Beluga Sturgeon to whet their appetites before the 4-course menu is served accompanied by 3 glasses of Cattier Brut Icone Champagne or 3 glasses of Chablis Premier Cru, Domaine Fourrey.
This unforgettable lunch, priced at THB 5,900 net per guest, is being organized in cooperation with Caviar House Co., Ltd. and Societe du Vin. As seating is limited in the restaurant, reservations are highly recommended, and can be made either through Tel: 032 516 510 or E-mail: info@lagrappa-ristorante.com .
