Lobster and crustaceans featured at Acqua

General Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 13:09
Bangkok--29 Dec--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya
Food Promotion : December 2016
Fresh meaty lobster from the cold, clear waters of Canada, along with big fat king prawns are featured on the menu throughout December at Acqua, at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

A salad with a trio of lobster, king prawns and rock lobster is priced at THB 490++, while Verrigniwheat spaghetti, imported from Italy, accompanies a serving of lobster chunks and garlic, priced at THB 1,890++.

A dish of pan-seared king prawns served on garlic bruschetta with a light tomato-and-thyme salsa is priced at THB 790++.
Acqua is a cosy Italian restaurant on the resort's lobby level, ideal both for romantic dinners and convivial evenings, and open every day from 18.00 to 23.00 hrs. For reservations please call (038) 714-981.

