Moroccan tagine adds colourful North African touch to Oasis December menu

General Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 15:07
Bangkok--29 Dec--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya
Food Promotion : December 2016
Moroccan tagine adds colourful North African touch to Oasis December menu

Tagine is a North African slow-cooked savoury stew, taking its name from the earthenware pot in which it is cooked and served, and three rich and tasty Moroccan recipes are being served at Oasis in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya throughout December.

Lamb tagine is a shoulder of lamb slow-braised with apricots and chickpeas and served with pomegranate, couscous and Arabian bread.
Fish tagine, is made with portions of filetted fish mixed with saffron and almonds, and served with steamed rice. Duck tagine is made from a crispy leg of duck cooked with pumpkin and dates.
With a choice of three tagines, a visit to Oasis with family and friends means that you can order and enjoy more than one style of this nourishing dish. The price start only THB 320++.
Located on the lobby level, the restaurant is open from 06.00 to 23.00 hrs. For reservations please call 038-714981.

Latest Press Release

La Grappa to host gastronomic lunch in Hua Hin

Chef Luigi Sica of La Grappa Ristorante Italiano in Hua Hin is creating a gastronomical luncheon menu for loyal patrons to kick-start the New Year on January 21st and 22nd, 2017 from noon onwards The degustation caviar-inspired menu will include a...

Ho ho ho, its cupcake time @ Vistas

Snowman-shaped cupcakes make a novel and amusing accompaniment to a cup of fine tea or coffee at Vistas, in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, at any time throughout December! Freshly baked in the resort's own bakery, these irresistible little...

Moroccan tagine adds colourful North African touch to Oasis December menu

Tagine is a North African slow-cooked savoury stew, taking its name from the earthenware pot in which it is cooked and served, and three rich and tasty Moroccan recipes are being served at Oasis in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya throughout...

XCMG Apprentice Season II Connects Young Talents with World Leading Technologies

XCMG welcomed five international apprentices to join " XCMG Apprentice" Season II Program hosted at the company headquarter in Xuzhou, China from December 16 to 20, offering global apprentices the opportunity to learn about XCMG and its innovative...

Lobster and crustaceans featured at Acqua

Fresh meaty lobster from the cold, clear waters of Canada, along with big fat king prawns are featured on the menu throughout December at Acqua, at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. A salad with a trio of lobster, king prawns and rock lobster is...

Related Topics

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Mirage Beach Resort Oasis December menu Resort Pattaya Centara Grand