Moroccan tagine adds colourful North African touch to Oasis December menu

Moroccan tagine adds colourful North African touch to Oasis December menuGeneral Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 15:07
Tagine is a North African slow-cooked savoury stew, taking its name from the earthenware pot in which it is cooked and served, and three rich and tasty Moroccan recipes are being served at Oasis in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya throughout December.
Latest Press Release
Chef Luigi Sica of La Grappa Ristorante Italiano in Hua Hin is creating a gastronomical luncheon menu for loyal patrons to kick-start the New Year on January 21st and 22nd, 2017 from noon onwards The degustation caviar-inspired menu will include a...
Snowman-shaped cupcakes make a novel and amusing accompaniment to a cup of fine tea or coffee at Vistas, in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, at any time throughout December! Freshly baked in the resort's own bakery, these irresistible little...
Tagine is a North African slow-cooked savoury stew, taking its name from the earthenware pot in which it is cooked and served, and three rich and tasty Moroccan recipes are being served at Oasis in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya throughout...
XCMG welcomed five international apprentices to join " XCMG Apprentice" Season II Program hosted at the company headquarter in Xuzhou, China from December 16 to 20, offering global apprentices the opportunity to learn about XCMG and its innovative...
Fresh meaty lobster from the cold, clear waters of Canada, along with big fat king prawns are featured on the menu throughout December at Acqua, at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. A salad with a trio of lobster, king prawns and rock lobster is...