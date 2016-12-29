Bangkok--29 Dec--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Food Promotion : December 2016

Moroccan tagine adds colourful North African touch to Oasis December menu

Tagine is a North African slow-cooked savoury stew, taking its name from the earthenware pot in which it is cooked and served, and three rich and tasty Moroccan recipes are being served at Oasis in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya throughout December.

Lamb tagine is a shoulder of lamb slow-braised with apricots and chickpeas and served with pomegranate, couscous and Arabian bread.

Fish tagine, is made with portions of filetted fish mixed with saffron and almonds, and served with steamed rice. Duck tagine is made from a crispy leg of duck cooked with pumpkin and dates.

With a choice of three tagines, a visit to Oasis with family and friends means that you can order and enjoy more than one style of this nourishing dish. The price start only THB 320++.

Located on the lobby level, the restaurant is open from 06.00 to 23.00 hrs. For reservations please call 038-714981.