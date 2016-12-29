EMPOWERING YOUNG GENERATION WITH TECHNOLOGY TO THAILAND 4.0

Bangkok--29 Dec--BrainAsia Communication

Amid the today's world of rapid change, young generation would learn and develop their technological skills and experiences in preparing to Industry 4.0 and Thailand 4.0 ; Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. by Mr.Hsieh Chen-yen, President, presided over opening of the Delta Industrial Automation (IA) Training Program welcoming 75 students from Kasetsart University's Faculty of Engineering. The event was held at Delta Electronics (Thailand)'s headquarters at Bang Poo Industrial Estate in Samutprakarn aiming to enhance university students' capabilities towards updated IA technology, to develop progress of engineering studies with more implementations as well as to inspire new innovation for sustainable life, society and economy.

Throughout 26 years of operation, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. has embraced technological advancement to human talent, research and development, skills and expertise to enhance disruptive innovations, quality products and services to develop people's better life, sustainable growth for environment, society and economy.

Delta Electronics (Thailand)'s main product & services comprise of : 1) Power Electronics 2) Energy Management including solar inverters and EV charging systems 3) Smart Green Life display and visualization, networking systems,LED Lighting, Healthcare devices. 4) Solutions for Industrial Automation, Building Automation, Datacenter, Telecom network, Renewble energy, EV Charging systemsDisplay and Monitoring etc.

Delta Electronics (Thailand) recognizes that quality is not only the result of design but also of overall company operations. Stringent quality standards have led Delta to become a preferred products and services to top-tier companies around the world such as Tesla, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Dell, HP, Gateway, IBM, NEC, Fujitsu, Porche, Mercedes, Chrysler, Eaton, Daikin, Bendix, Continental, Phillips, Cisco, Sun, Hitachi, Sony, Sharp, Xerox, Samsung, Panasonic etc.

Prior to SET's announcement that Delta Electronics (Thailand) has been one of 55 firms in Thailand Sustainable Investment 2016 list, this year Delta received various awards and honor such as Thailand's Top Corporate Brand 2016, Thailand's Model Organization on Labour Relations Management Award 2016, CSR – DIW Continuous Award 2016, Excellent Scores in Corporate Governance Report (CGR) by Thai Institute of Directors (IOD).