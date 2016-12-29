GREAT Gatsby New Years Eve Gala Dinner at dusitD2 chiang mai

Bangkok--29 Dec--dusitD2 chiang mai
• GREAT Gatsby New Year's Eve Gala Dinner – 31 December 2016

Celebrate the exciting new year 2017 with family and friends. Enjoy the fantastic dinner buffet showcasing stations of seafood carvery, foie gras and imported cheeses. Chef chalong sakkapalangkul will be preparing some of the best prime rib eye roasts, barbeque station, ocean harvests and divine festive desserts including home-made ice cream, chocolate fountain, tiramisu and much more.

new year's eve dinner buffet is between 18.30 – 22.00 hrs. @ moxie restaurant
thb 4,900 net – adults (food only)
50% Discount for children aged 6-12 years Complimentary for children ages 5 and below
• Let's ROCK the Clock to NY 2017 @ D-square! - 31 December 2016
Start to count down to 2017 with your Rock'n Roll moves and pump up the beats with our "The Seven Mellow" live band until the countdown arrives.
Let's ROCK the Clock to NY 2017 from 21.30 – 01.00 hrs. @ D-square

