GREAT Gatsby New Years Eve Gala Dinner at dusitD2 chiang mai

GREAT Gatsby New Years Eve Gala Dinner at dusitD2 chiang maiGeneral Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 17:20
Celebrate the exciting new year 2017 with family and friends. Enjoy the fantastic dinner buffet showcasing stations of seafood carvery, foie gras and imported cheeses. Chef chalong sakkapalangkul will be preparing some of the best prime rib eye roasts, barbeque station, ocean harvests and divine festive desserts including home-made ice cream, chocolate fountain, tiramisu and much more.
Latest Press Release
