Photo Release: PTTEP delivers blood under the PTTEP SAVE LIFE campaign to Vajira Hospital

General Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 12:28
Bangkok--29 Dec--PTTEP

Kitisak Nualchanchai (2nd from right), Executive Vice President of Technology and Sustainability Development Group, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) delivered a total of 157,500 cc. of blood supplies under the "2016 PTTEP SAVE LIFE" campaign, donated by PTTEP management and staff who participated in the blood donation activities throughout the year, to the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital at PTTEP Headquarters, Energy Complex Building.

The blood donation "PTTEP SAVE LIFE" campaign is a part of PTTEP employee volunteering campaigns dedicated to society.

Latest Press Release

Lobster and crustaceans featured at Acqua

Fresh meaty lobster from the cold, clear waters of Canada, along with big fat king prawns are featured on the menu throughout December at Acqua, at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. A salad with a trio of lobster, king prawns and rock lobster is...

Photo Release: PTTEP delivers blood under the PTTEP SAVE LIFE campaign to Vajira Hospital

Kitisak Nualchanchai (2nd from right), Executive Vice President of Technology and Sustainability Development Group, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) delivered a total of 157,500 cc. of blood supplies under the "2016 PTTEP...

SEASONAL FAVOURITES AT INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOKS SIGNATURE RESTAURANT FIREPLACE GRILL AND BAR

Enjoy InterContinental Bangkok's signature restaurant Fireplace Grill and Bar's'Savor the Season' menu, as the venue presents a premier selection of finest seasonal favorites from January to March. Ingredients used to create the highly anticipated 'Savor...

COCA MANGO TREE RESTAURANTS WORLDWIDE MAINTAINS COMMITMENT TO CSR WITH FOURTH CLIMB TO CHANGE A LIFE EVENT IN KANCHANABURI THAILAND

Thailand's longest established international restaurant brand joins forces with Zy Movement Foundation to help children with physical disabilities COCA & Mango Tree Restaurants Worldwide, Thailand's largest international restaurant franchise, was...

New Year#s Eve Sawasdee Siamese 2017 at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Join us for a truly magical and memorable New Year's Eve as we welcome 2017 with a spellbinding traditional Thai "Sawasdee Siamese 2017" Festival at Mercure Pattaya Hotel. Our Executive Chef has pulled out all the stops with an irresistible buffet and...

Related Topics

PTT Exploration and Production PTT Exploration PTTEP SAVE LIFE Development technology President Campaign Release: Hospital sustain