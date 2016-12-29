Photo Release: PTTEP delivers blood under the PTTEP SAVE LIFE campaign to Vajira Hospital

Photo Release: PTTEP delivers blood under the PTTEP SAVE LIFE campaign to Vajira HospitalGeneral Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 12:28
Kitisak Nualchanchai (2nd from right), Executive Vice President of Technology and Sustainability Development Group, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) delivered a total of 157,500 cc. of blood supplies under the "2016 PTTEP SAVE LIFE" campaign, donated by PTTEP management and staff who participated in the blood donation activities throughout the year, to the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital at PTTEP Headquarters, Energy Complex Building.
