Photo Release: PTTEP delivers blood under the PTTEP SAVE LIFE campaign to Vajira Hospital

Bangkok--29 Dec--PTTEP

Kitisak Nualchanchai (2nd from right), Executive Vice President of Technology and Sustainability Development Group, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) delivered a total of 157,500 cc. of blood supplies under the "2016 PTTEP SAVE LIFE" campaign, donated by PTTEP management and staff who participated in the blood donation activities throughout the year, to the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital at PTTEP Headquarters, Energy Complex Building.

The blood donation "PTTEP SAVE LIFE" campaign is a part of PTTEP employee volunteering campaigns dedicated to society.