Ho ho ho, its cupcake time @ Vistas

Bangkok--29 Dec--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Food Promotion : December 2016

Ho ho ho, it's cupcake time @ Vistas, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Snowman-shaped cupcakes make a novel and amusing accompaniment to a cup of fine tea or coffee at Vistas, in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, at any time throughout December!

Freshly baked in the resort's own bakery, these irresistible little treats will bring a smile and a touch of Christmas cheer, even though snow is the last thing on your mind as you gaze over the blue ocean.

Served at any time from 09.00 to 22.00 hrs, the Christmas Cupcakes are priced at only THB 80++ each.

Vistas is sited just off the resort's lobby, with views across the water park, and is a peaceful enclave from which to watch the world go by.

For more information or reservations, please contact us on: (038) 714 981