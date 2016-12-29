SEASONAL FAVOURITES AT INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOKS SIGNATURE RESTAURANT FIREPLACE GRILL AND BAR

SEASONAL FAVOURITES AT INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOKS SIGNATURE RESTAURANT FIREPLACE GRILL AND BARGeneral Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 10:14
Ingredients used to create the highly anticipated 'Savor the Season' menu include rustic freshly hunted duck and blue mussels, scallops and heirloom beets, and avocado and crab, all of which are masterfully presented in dishes of exceptional culinary standards.
'Savor the Season' menu highlights include Freshly hunted organic duck, beautifully complemented with beetroot and duck jus, and Fresh blue mussels, prepared to the diner's personal preference. Meanwhile, lighter menu options are Marinated scallop carpaccio with avocado and crab meat, and Charcoal grilled heirloom beetroot with goat cheese. Exclusively designed and prepared by Chef Sebastian Reischer and his team, the dishes are a harmony of tastes and textures, all created from the very best ingredients.
