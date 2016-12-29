SEASONAL FAVOURITES AT INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOKS SIGNATURE RESTAURANT FIREPLACE GRILL AND BAR

General Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 10:14
Bangkok--29 Dec--INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK
Enjoy InterContinental Bangkok's signature restaurant Fireplace Grill and Bar's'Savor the Season' menu, as the venue presents a premier selection of finest seasonal favorites from January to March.

Ingredients used to create the highly anticipated 'Savor the Season' menu include rustic freshly hunted duck and blue mussels, scallops and heirloom beets, and avocado and crab, all of which are masterfully presented in dishes of exceptional culinary standards.

'Savor the Season' menu highlights include Freshly hunted organic duck, beautifully complemented with beetroot and duck jus, and Fresh blue mussels, prepared to the diner's personal preference. Meanwhile, lighter menu options are Marinated scallop carpaccio with avocado and crab meat, and Charcoal grilled heirloom beetroot with goat cheese. Exclusively designed and prepared by Chef Sebastian Reischer and his team, the dishes are a harmony of tastes and textures, all created from the very best ingredients.

The 'Savor the Season' menu will be available at Fireplace Grill and Bar throughout January, February and March for lunch and dinner. Prices on request.
For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 5502 or visit:www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.

Latest Press Release

SEASONAL FAVOURITES AT INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOKS SIGNATURE RESTAURANT FIREPLACE GRILL AND BAR

Enjoy InterContinental Bangkok's signature restaurant Fireplace Grill and Bar's'Savor the Season' menu, as the venue presents a premier selection of finest seasonal favorites from January to March. Ingredients used to create the highly anticipated 'Savor...

COCA MANGO TREE RESTAURANTS WORLDWIDE MAINTAINS COMMITMENT TO CSR WITH FOURTH CLIMB TO CHANGE A LIFE EVENT IN KANCHANABURI THAILAND

Thailand's longest established international restaurant brand joins forces with Zy Movement Foundation to help children with physical disabilities COCA & Mango Tree Restaurants Worldwide, Thailand's largest international restaurant franchise, was...

New Year#s Eve Sawasdee Siamese 2017 at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Join us for a truly magical and memorable New Year's Eve as we welcome 2017 with a spellbinding traditional Thai "Sawasdee Siamese 2017" Festival at Mercure Pattaya Hotel. Our Executive Chef has pulled out all the stops with an irresistible buffet and...

Photo Release: Giving to Living Blood Donation by Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel and Mercure Pattaya Hotel

The importance of donating blood cannot be denied and on occasion hospitals and clinics run short of essential supplies therefore on 21st December 2016 the staff from both Mercure Pattaya Hotel and Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel joined a...

KMITL in cooperation with True Corp open True Lab @ Ladkrabang, a center for R D of innovations, as a driving force to Thailand 4.0

King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) has cooperated with True Corporation to create an ecosystem for research and innovation to fulfill integrated teaching, enhance creativity, and build on new ideas that genuinely work for thai...

Related Topics

INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK Fireplace Grill and Bar InterContinental NTERCONTINENTAL FIREPLACE GRILL Continental GRILL AND BAR restaurant selection FIREPLACE