Iconic Living Gets An Iconic New Look

Iconic Living Gets An Iconic New LookGeneral Press Releases Friday December 30, 2016 09:30
If you're a true gastronaut then every meal should transcend that of a mere meal to become a truly iconic event and there's none more iconic than the brand-new look of Emporia Restaurant in Emporium Suites by Chatrium, a stone's throw away from the "EM District" consisting of Bangkok's renowned Emporium and EmQuartier shopping malls. Direct access to the BTS skytrain system at Phrom Phong Station is right on the doorstep making getting to and from Emporia an exercise in sheer simplicity.
Emporium Suites' "Embrace Iconic Living" theme is reinvented at Emporia with the new invitingly hip decor and sweeping bird's eye views of the metropolis acting as the perfect complement to the creative cuisine on offer, including a freshly-prepared breakfast buffet and extensive choice of international dishes to satisfy the cravings of even the most demanding foodie.
The hip new interior has been thoughtfully designed with the sole intention of acting as the perfect partner to the fantastic fare on offer, and whether you fancy a filling and fresh buffet breakfast, exquisite Cantonese fare, delicate homemade dim sum or something substantial from an irresistible choice of cuisine from the four corners of the culinary world with Emporia Restaurant's gorgeous decor and deliciously diverse menu your meal will be an iconic event too.
For an exciting culinary journey Emporia's talented chefs have also created an eclectic choice of Chinese fare including one of Emporia's must-try signature dishes, Hong-Kong style spring roll, and all-you-can- eat dim sum delights such as steamed fresh scallop dumplings, soft-shelled crab with chilli and salt, roasted crispy duck, fish maw soup and steamed salmon in pepper sauce plus à la carte and set menus featuring Cantonese-style beef fillet, stir-fried lamb fillet with Taiwanese spring onions, stir-fried garoupa with Sichuan sauce, sauteed abalone with oyster sauce, "The Emporia" Peking duck and traditional whole-roasted suckling pig.
