The 19th Annual Amari Watergate Bangkok Charity Midnight RunGeneral Press Releases Friday December 30, 2016 14:53
Amari Watergate Bangkok will be hold The 19th Annual Amari Watergate Bangkok Charity Midnight Run on Saturday, 21 January 2017. This is the only race in Bangkok to be held at midnight, offering runners a unique experience of running under the fabulous atmosphere of Bangkok at night.
Each year, the race brings together people from across the globe, with last year's run raising an incredible 4 million THB. This year, the race proceeds will go to three major charities, the Chalerm Prakiat HRH Princess Sirindhorn School in Lampoon province and Baht for a Better Life, an Amari CSR project dedicated to offering educational opportunities for underprivileged children in Bangkok and rural areas.
The race gives competitors a choice to choose between two distances: 6k and a half marathon length of 12k, taking place on Phetchburi Road in the heart of the city. Runners of all ages and nationalities come together for this special event. Last year, 6,000 runners came to compete. The starting and finishing points are located at Amari Watergate. There will be police and security crew present to guard the entire race route. Entry is 800 THB for both distance.
Online application is available at http://www.gotorace.com/events/category/running/ from now until 20 January 2017, after which all applications should be made directly to the hotel by calling +66 (0)2 653 9000 ext. 69.
Latest Press Release
Amari Watergate Bangkok will be hold The 19th Annual Amari Watergate Bangkok Charity Midnight Run on Saturday, 21 January 2017. This is the only race in Bangkok to be held at midnight, offering runners a unique experience of running under the fabulous...
From 2 January – 31 January 2017 chefs at Up & Above Restaurant get inspiration from the mango season. Delicious dishes will be available à la carte and at the Up & Above weekday buffet. Special buffet items will include marinated...
WearYouWant's Co-Founder and Co-CEO Julien Chalte, delivered a keynote address on "Cross Border Consumerism in the SE Asian retail space" at Retail World Indonesia 2016 held recently in Jakarta, Indonesia. Julien shared insights into the Thai retail...
Mr. Glyn T. Davies, the U.S. Ambassador, U.S. Embassy recently presented the 2016 AMCHAM CSR Excellence with "Gold Level" status for having the award for 6 consecutive years as well as the "Creative Partnership Designation" to Procter and Gamble Thailand...
Diverse menu presents multifarious Thai food with a whimsical twist enhanced by a stylish, casual ambience Mango Tree Worldwide, in partnership with local restaurant operator 1957 & Co. (hospitality) Ltd., has launched its first, much-anticipated...