Bangkok--30 Dec--Amari Watergate

Amari Watergate Bangkok will be hold The 19th Annual Amari Watergate Bangkok Charity Midnight Run on Saturday, 21 January 2017. This is the only race in Bangkok to be held at midnight, offering runners a unique experience of running under the fabulous atmosphere of Bangkok at night.

Each year, the race brings together people from across the globe, with last year's run raising an incredible 4 million THB. This year, the race proceeds will go to three major charities, the Chalerm Prakiat HRH Princess Sirindhorn School in Lampoon province and Baht for a Better Life, an Amari CSR project dedicated to offering educational opportunities for underprivileged children in Bangkok and rural areas.

The race gives competitors a choice to choose between two distances: 6k and a half marathon length of 12k, taking place on Phetchburi Road in the heart of the city. Runners of all ages and nationalities come together for this special event. Last year, 6,000 runners came to compete. The starting and finishing points are located at Amari Watergate. There will be police and security crew present to guard the entire race route. Entry is 800 THB for both distance.

Online application is available at http://www.gotorace.com/events/category/running/ from now until 20 January 2017, after which all applications should be made directly to the hotel by calling +66 (0)2 653 9000 ext. 69.