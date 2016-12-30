Photo Release: Unilever Network Organizes #Great Day

Bangkok--30 Dec--Maxima Consultants

Mr.Jerry Looi, Unilever Network's International Executive Business Associate and a group of Unilever Network business associate leaders recently attended the 'Great Day: Northeast Region', the event to meet and learn from leaders success. The event took place at Avani Khon Kaen Hotel & Convention Centre, Khon Kaen.

Seen in photo from left are:

1.Mr.Supaset Singsod

2.Ms.Suwanna Saothong

3.Mrs.Suphatsorn Leesamittan

4.Mr.Jerry Looi

5.Mr.Nattapon Atchariyapanya, Unilever Network's Business Development Support Manager

6.Mrs.Panchamaphon Singho

7.Ms.Kaewta Chokworakul