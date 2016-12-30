MANGO TREE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW THAI-INSPIRED DINING CONCEPT IN HONG KONG UNDER MANGO TREE CAFe BRAND

Bangkok--30 Dec--Delivering Asia Communications

Diverse menu presents multifarious Thai food with a whimsical twist enhanced by a stylish, casual ambience

Mango Tree Worldwide, in partnership with local restaurant operator 1957 & Co. (hospitality) Ltd., has launched its first, much-anticipated Mango Tree Cafe in Hong Kong inside Cityplaza in Taikoo Shing, one of the largest malls in the eastern part of Hong Kong Island.

The smart Thai-styled cafe was designed by award-winning Hong Kong architect and interior designer, Steve Leung, who also designed all the existing Mango Tree outlets in Hong Kong and China. The Cityplaza outlet is on the third floor of the mall and offers a minimalist contemporary feel with Thai elements infused through a generous use of natural materials such as wood and bamboo, plus hand-painted walls featuring rainforest scenes. The 3,500 sq ft semi-open dining space offers seating for up to 140 diners with a welcoming ambiance and a warm, friendly service culture.

"Following the success of our other Hong Kong restaurants, we are very excited to launch this dynamic new cafe concept in a new part of Hong Kong for Mango Tree," said Trevor MacKenzie, Managing Director, Coca and Mango Tree Group Worldwide. "Taikoo Shing is a vibrant neighborhood with a strong mix of commercial and residential venues. Mango Tree Cafe will cater mainly to office and business clientele during the week, but we're also aiming for a strong local following at weekends, attracting a new generation of diners and their families."

Catering to the eclectic range of tastes and expectations in its vibrant city location, the menu at Mango Tree Cafe Cityplaza has been carefully researched and crafted to offer a wide choice of dishes. The restaurant's Thai Executive Chef, Anunte Sae-ung has more than 30 years of experience, including positions at the Shanghai-La Hotel in Bangkok and renowned restaurant Apichat Lad Phrao, located inside a converted airplane. Beyond Thai borders he has also introduced his inspired Thai cuisine to the kitchens of several 5-star hotels and upscale restaurants, including The Furama Hotel and Macau Jockey Club.

At Mango Tree Cafe in Taikoo Shing, Chef Anunte's enticing options include everything from classic Thai favourites like Spicy Green Papaya Salad to a signature Yellow Curry with Crab and River Prawn, as well as more creative indulgences such as Deep-Fried Tom Yum Chicken Wings, Baked Pork Chop Rice in Thai-style, and even a Pad Thai Pizza. The dessert selection is equally broad-reaching and includes Coco Jello, Choco Rocky Road, Mango Sticky Rice and Pandan Crème Brulee.

"For Mango Tree Cafe we have created a product to match the varied tastes of customers who dine at shopping mall locations, particularly in Hong Kong and China. This approach fits well with our strategy to tier the Mango Tree brand and reach a much wider audience for our unique style of food," added Mr. MacKenzie.

In keeping with this inclusive philosophy, the dishes at Mango Tree Cafe Hong Kong are affordably priced, with lunch ranging from HK$80 – HK$120 per person and dinner from HK$150 – HK$200 per person. Extending the urban appeal even further, diners at the new outlet are automatically entitled to 3 hours free parking at Cityplaza Car Park, or 5 hours free parking at Sing Fai Terrace Car Park with electronic spending over HK$350.

Mango Tree Cafe Hong Kong is open from 11:30am – 11pm daily.

For reservations, call (852) 2577 0699

enquiry@mangotreecafe.com.hk