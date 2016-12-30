Photo Release: Always get #Happiness of Giving

Bangkok--30 Dec--Centre Point Hotel Silom

Centre Point Hotel Silom, recently donated money to local Muslim community in Bangrak to support a daily luncheon of Ban Oou Mosque. This event is part of the activity that Centre Point Bangkok Thailand always encourages its employees to do good deeds for humanity, community and society every year.

Presiding over the lunch hosting ceremony is Mr. Tanasit Tammayon (4th from right) Executive Assistant Manager of Centre Point Hotel Silom.