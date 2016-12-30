Julien Chalte, Co-founder and Co-CEO of WearYouWant delivered a keynote at Retail World 2016 in Jakarta, Indonesia

Bangkok--30 Dec--Brand Now Asia WearYouWant's Co-Founder and Co-CEO Julien Chalte, delivered a keynote address on "Cross Border Consumerism in the SE Asian retail space" at Retail World Indonesia 2016 held recently in Jakarta, Indonesia. Julien shared insights into the Thai retail industry and the importance of understanding consumer habits in this digital age which is paramount in online retail industry. Julien also pointed out the importance of having an efficient e-commerce logistics and e-payment service which will impact the online retail growth.

