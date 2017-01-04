New Year, New You at Spa Botanica 1-31 January 2017

Bangkok--4 Jan--The Sukhothai Bangkok

Start the New Year of 2017 as a completely new you with a unique spa treatment, specially created by our highly experienced team at Spa Botanica, The Sukhothai Bangkok.

Throughout the month of January, we are very pleased to present this spa treatment as it helps unclog the pores, giving your skin a fresh, healthy appearance, eases joint pain and increases blood flow. Treat yourself, restore both body and mind, and stay healthy throughout the year.

This exclusive treatment begins with a Thai herbal steam bath to eliminate toxins and improve circulation - simply lie back and relax in the steam bath for 15 minutes, then enjoy the moisturizing of the skin with a blending massage of European and Asian techniques for 60 minutes. During your massage, a scent of Bangkok massage oil will harmonize your spirit as your New Year begins.

75-minute treatment at a special price of THB 3,500 Net per person includes:

Thai Herbal steam bath - 15 mins

European and Asian massage technique - 60 mins

We welcome and farewell all spa lovers booking this treatment with Rooibos Tea. Tea-snacks will also be served with your tea upon departure together with a Seasonal Greetings Gift

Spa Botanica is open daily: 09:00 – 22:00 hrs.

For reservations, please call 02 344 8900 or email to spabotanica@sukhothai.com