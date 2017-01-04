New Year, New You at Spa Botanica 1-31 January 2017

New Year, New You at Spa Botanica 1-31 January 2017General Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 16:23
Throughout the month of January, we are very pleased to present this spa treatment as it helps unclog the pores, giving your skin a fresh, healthy appearance, eases joint pain and increases blood flow. Treat yourself, restore both body and mind, and stay healthy throughout the year.
This exclusive treatment begins with a Thai herbal steam bath to eliminate toxins and improve circulation - simply lie back and relax in the steam bath for 15 minutes, then enjoy the moisturizing of the skin with a blending massage of European and Asian techniques for 60 minutes. During your massage, a scent of Bangkok massage oil will harmonize your spirit as your New Year begins.
- Thai Herbal steam bath - 15 mins
- European and Asian massage technique - 60 mins
